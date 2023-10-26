Serena Williams' impressive athleticism and unparalleled competitive spirit recently earned praise from former US Open finalist Todd Martin.

During his 14-year professional career, former American tennis player Todd Martin attained a career-high ranking of World No. 4. He also achieved a runner-up finish at the Australian Open (1994) and the US Open (1999) before retiring in 2004.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, enjoyed an illustrious career, winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Major doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals, among other achievements. The former World No. 1 concluded her remarkable 27-year career at the 2022 US Open.

In an interview with Sky Sports, in honor of Black History Month, Todd Martin shared his thoughts on Williams' legacy. He acknowledged that even though most of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's success came after his retirement, he was no stranger to the immense respect she commanded for her remarkable achievements.

"A good bit of Serena's success came after I was no longer in the locker room but I think the level of respect is there from everywhere and her accomplishments in tennis," he said.

Martin also showered praise on Serena Williams' exceptional athleticism and unmatched competitive spirit, emphasizing that her unique set of skills inspired immense confidence in her abilities.

"Her physical capabilities along with her athleticism, I'm hard pressed to think of somebody who has worn her competitiveness on her sleeve as much as Serena has over the years. That combination can't help but inspire confidence in her," he continued.

Venus and Serena Williams' journey is a "story that's made for movies," says Todd Martin

Serena Williams

Todd Martin praised Venus and Serena Williams' parents, Richard Williams and Oracene Price, for their amazing vision of elevating their daughters' lives beyond their humble beginnings.

The 53-year-old also commended Serena and Venus Williams for their extraordinary ambition and unwavering focus, which were pivotal in crafting their illustrious careers.

"Her parents had an amazing vision for developing a life that transcends what the girls were born in to and seeing it all the way through and it can only be seen through with the development of remarkable ambition and focus," he said.

Martin asserted that their remarkable journey was tailor-made for the big screen. He recognized their story had already been brought to life by the acclaimed biopic King Richard, which centers on their father's role in their careers.

"For that to sustain well into their adult hood - it's a story that has clearly been made into movies but it's a story that's made for movies," he said.

