"I'm just happy" - Carlos Alcaraz reveals crucial difference in his reaction to Olympics loss to Novak Djokovic & Wimbledon defeat to Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz compared his Paris Olympics final loss to the Wimbledon final heartbreak and explained how his mentality has changed. The Spaniard lost to Novak Djokovic in the gold medal match in Paris and faced defeat against Jannik Sinner in the Championship match at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz was on a roll in 2024 when he won the French Open and Wimbledon titles before reaching the final of the Paris Olympics. He suffered a 6-7(3), 6-7(2) loss to Djokovic on the clay courts of Roland Garros before a surprising dip in form.

This year, Alcaraz won the titles in Italy, at Roland Garros, in Queen's, and reached the final of Wimbledon. At SW19, however, Sinner defeated him 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. During his post-match press conference, Alcaraz was asked what he learned from the experience of losing a big match last year and how he can bounce back better.

"Last year, in the Olympics, I was really bad emotionally after the match. So it was really hard for me to accept that moment. And right now, I think that in the last year, I've been through different situations that I learned from, and right now, I just accept everything that is coming to me in the way it comes," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz reflected on his Wimbledon final defeat with a mature perspective, saying he was choosing to focus on the positives rather than the result.

"Like, okay, I just lost a final in a Grand Slam, but I'm just really proud about being in a final. So, I just want to keep the good moments and try to forget the bad moments and just want to think like, okay, I just played the final Grand Slam and try to forget that I lost it... I'm just happy and grateful for that," he added.

With this victory of Sinner, the rivalry between Alcaraz and the Italian has taken a new turn. This is the World No. 1's first win over the Spaniard in six attempts.

"I’m just really happy about having this rivalry with him" - Carlos Alcaraz on rivalry with Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

During the aforementioned press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about his rivalry with Jannik Sinner and where he thought it was headed. The 22-year-old Spaniard felt that the rivalry was a good thing for them and the sport.

"I’m just really happy about having this rivalry with him. I think it’s great for us, and it is great for tennis... Every time we’re playing against each other, I think our level is really high," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz and Sinner have built one of tennis' most exciting rivalries, with their head-to-head momentum swinging dramatically in recent years. After Sinner initially held the edge, Alcaraz surged ahead by winning five straight encounters.

However, the tide turned at the 2025 Wimbledon final. Sinner snapped that streak with a clinical four-set win over the Spaniard, claiming his first grasscourt Major title. More than just a Grand Slam victory, it was a statement from the Italian, one that suggested their rivalry was far from one-sided.

