"I'm not just being a WAG and vacationing" - Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman issues bold response to her critics

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are a new power couple in the sporting world. Recently, Rodman hit out at her critics with a bold statement, making her feelings clear about being labelled a ‘WAG’.

Shelton and Rodman confirmed their relationship in March 2025, with the former sharing a snap of the couple posing together in an elevator. While Shelton dominates the tennis courts, Rodman is an equally fierce force on the soccer field. However, the latter has been out of action for a little over a month due to a recurring back injury.

Recently, Rodman shared a video of the intense physiotherapy she is undergoing in order to be able to return to the field. In the caption, she hit out at critics who might imply that she's just a 'WAG' (the wife or girlfriend of a major sporting star), writing,

“Yes I'm grinding almost every day in pt to get back on the field. No, I'm not just being a wag and vacationing :) Thank you.”

Since going public with their relationship, Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman have given fans regular insights into their life together. Rodman has made multiple appearances in the tennis star’s players box to cheer for him, and was present at his semifinals clash at the BMW Open and his third round match at the Madrid Open.

Ben Shelton reflects on going public about his relationship with Trinity Rodman

Shelton at the 2025 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman's relationship has been at the centre of the spotlight since they announced that they were dating. In an interview with The New York Post, the tennis star revealed that the couple hadn't expected so much attention but were happy with their decision to go public with their relationship, nonetheless, saying,

“It’s been great, obviously. I guess I didn’t think it would blow up as much as it did. That’s not why I did it. I feel like, you know, posting your girlfriend on Instagram is a more normal thing. I guess because of who it is, is why people went nuts a little bit. But yeah, kinda crazy how much it did blow up, and I realized, ‘wow, people care about my life that much.’ But yeah, [we’re] happy for sure.”

On the tennis end of things, Ben Shelton is currently gearing up for the upcoming French Open. The American’s last outing on the court came at the Italian Open, where he was knocked out of his opening round match by Jaume Munar. At Roland Garros, Shelton will be in action on Sunday, May 25, for his clash against Lorenzo Sonego.

