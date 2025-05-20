Dennis Rodman's ex-wife bares her heart to daughter Trinity Rodman in heartfelt montage tribute

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, celebrated her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, May 20. On her daughter's big day, Trinity's mom, Michelle Moyer, poured her heart out for her daughter through a social media post.

Moyer's birthday tribute featured a montage of priceless moments that her daughter experienced throughout her 23 years of life. Some of the snaps in the montage showed wholesome moments between mother and daughter.

It also captured Trinity's life on the soccer field and her fun momments with brother, DJ Rodman.

The proud mother also penned a long heartfelt message for the American soccer star in the caption.

"Happy 23rd to my pride and joy! Can’t even begin to speak of what an amazing and beautiful selfless and loving daughter that you are. Words can’t even explain it. I’m proud of you every second of every day keep being you Trinity and you are the best daughter I could ever ask for. I’m so blessed that you’re mine. Enjoy your day.💕🙏🏼🎉🎈🎂."

Rodman has lately been battling with her back injury. The soccer star has been dealing with the injury since the beginning of her career. In April, it was reported that she will take an indefinite leave from the sport to treat her injury.

Trinity Rodman credits her mom for getting her out of the messiness of her father's lifestyle

Trinity Rodman has not always been estranged from her father, Dennis Rodman. However, the life she lived with her father wasn't ideal.

In December of last year, Trinity appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and detailed her relationship with the five-time NBA Champion. The American soccer star said that when she lived with Dennis Rodman, the former NBA star used to party and bring other women into the house despite being married to her mother.

Trinity said that her mother did things to protect her and her siblings in those difficult situations.

"My mom was really good at making every situation seem smoother than it actually was, and I think that's what parents do to protect their children," Rodman said.

Trinity said that her father loved her mother but his "demons were just too strong" for a peaceful and happy home, and that's why Moyer moved out.

"I think my mom just saw the situation of, 'We love each other, (but) it's not going to work and for my kids,'" Trinity Rodman added.

Years later, Trinity might carry her father's name. But she still has qualms accepting him as a father.

