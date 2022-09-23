"I'm probably the worst doubles player on the team" - Novak Djokovic on a possible partnership with Andy Murray at the Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic joked about his abysmal doubles record amidst a potential doubles partnership with Andy Murray at the Laver Cup.

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will get underway this Friday. Ahead of its commencement, Team Europe got together at a pre-tournament press conference in London.

Speaking at the press conference, Murray stated that the duo were talking about different doubles partners and combinations within Team Europe that would work, including their chances of making it as a pair on match day.

"Well, we were chatting about it last night about different combinations and partnerships in the team, and obviously that's up to the captain to decide that, but we have many great options in the team," he said.

Murray also added that his pairing with Djokovic "would be a good one." He also said that he's looking forward to rooting for other doubles pairings as well if they don't end up playing together.

"Me and Novak Djokovic would be a good one, but, yeah, if we don't, whoever steps out on the doubles court, yeah, is going to be a top team," Andy Murray stated.

When asked about playing with Djokovic, Murray looked back fondly at the previous instances.

"Yeah, obviously it will be fun to play with Novak again. Yeah, 2006 feels like a long time ago (smiling). We were chatting about that last night. I had hair, like, out here. Yeah, it would be fun to do that," Murray said.

Djokovic added to Murray's answer, stating he's probably "the worst doubles player on the team."

"I'm probably the worst doubles player on the team, so I don't know if I would get picked. If we get a chance to play, we hopefully win match, because we lost both," the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic then shifted focus to reflect on his experience of getting to play at the Laver Cup alongside legends of the game, both from the present and the past.

"I think as everybody said, you know, this is probably the most special moment that I guess we all individually and collectively experienced or will experience. Laver Cup is the only competition where we get a chance to be teammates and not rivals, you know, and things being even more unique and special because of, you know, Roger's last match. So the excitement is incredible," Federer said.

" I do feel sad that I wasn't able to play, but, you know, that was decision that I made" - Novak Djokovic on missing out on the US Open 2022

Novak Djokovic has had numerous controversial spells regarding his participation at this year's US Open. The three-time US Open winner had to withdraw from the tournament due to his unvaccinated status.

Speaking about his absence from the Major, Novak Djokovic said that he did not have any regrets about his inability to participate at the event but expressed his sadness about the situation, while accepting the consequences of his decision.

"No, I don't have any regrets. I mean, I do feel sad that I wasn't able to play, but, you know, that was decision that I made. You know, I knew what the consequences will be, so I accepted them. That's it," he said.

