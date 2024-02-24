"I'm a pushover" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian jokes about how his daughter Olympia 'stretches' her bedtime routine

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared how the couple's daughter Olympia often takes advantage of him to delay her night-time routine.

Ohanian recently mentioned how Olympia knew that the Reddit co-founder could be a pushover on Friday and Saturday nights so she would delay her bedtime routine.

"It's like Jr. knows I'm a pushover on Friday/Saturday nights and reallllllly stretches the bedtime routine.... Smh," Alexis Ohanian wrote on his X( formerly Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

The Reddit co-founder never shied away from expressing his love for his daughters, Olympia and Adira. Last year, Ohanian took to X and acknowledged that having children had helped him not just personally but also professionally.

"Having children was one of the best things I've ever done, not just personally, but also professionally. Business Dads will understand," Ohanian wrote on his X account.

Answering one of the comments about how children have helped him professionally, he mentioned that Olympia inspired him to do his best work.

"With Olympia at 3 in 2020, it motivated me to resign in protest from @reddit board, split @initialized up to start @sevensevensix— my life's work, my best work — wanted her to see me doing my best, in a way she'd be proud of. The last 3 years have been the most productive and effective of my career," Ohanian wrote.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams shed light on being an entrepreneur, says "it's not always easy"

Serena Williams pictured attending Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF match

Serena Williams recently shed light on how difficult it is to be an entrepreneur, mentioning her work extends from early morning to late in the night.

"Being an entrepreneur is not always easy. My days often begin at the break of dawn and extend well into the night. But in the end, I love reinventing myself in different and authentic ways," Wrote Williams.

The American mentioned that working in the venture capital industry has allowed her to invest in women, which has always been her passion.

"Transitioning from a tennis player to a venture capitalist has allowed me to pursue my passion for investing in women. It’s important to invest in us and not be afraid to showcase our stories and businesses.

The former World No. 1 then announced that exciting projects were lined up.

"I have some exciting things coming soon so you have to stay tuned," added Williams.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas