"I’m really disappointed and somewhat angry" - Daniil Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara on Russian's defeat in 2023 Vienna Open final

Daniil Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara recently shared his thoughts on the Russian’s 2023 Vienna Open defeat.

In a thrilling final, Jannik Sinner defeated Medvedev 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-3 to win his fourth title of the season at the Vienna Open. The Italian showed incredible resilience and firepower to overcome the World No. 3, who was defending his title.

Medvedev, who was aiming for his sixth title of the season, was the clear favorite to lift the trophy in Vienna. The Russian had dropped only two sets in his previous four matches and had lost to Sinner in their previous encounter in Beijing earlier this month.

In an exclusive interview with Ubitennis, Cervara revealed an honest and insightful analysis of Medvedev’s game.

Cervara, who has been coaching Medvedev since 2017, admitted that he was "really disappointed and somewhat angry" after the loss. He praised Sinner for playing an "incredible match" and said that it was very difficult to score a point against him because of his "laser shots".

"I’m really disappointed and somewhat angry," Cervara told Ubitennis. "However, Sinner played an incredible match. I mean, to score a point against him today was very difficult because at any moment he could hit a winner with one of his “laser shots” as I call them; and even when Daniil managed to hit well and make him run, you got the feeling that he could send the ball back."

Cervara also acknowledged that Medvedev was "very brave" to come back into the match after losing the first set in a tie-break.

"Daniil was very brave to come back into the match and he also had his chances to win and he really pushed Jannik to the limit; unfortunately, though, in the end, the match went in Jannik’s direction," Cervara said.

Daniil Medvedev to face Grigor Dimitrov in the 2023 Paris Masters 2R

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

The second round of the ATP 1000 tournament will feature a match between third seed Daniil Medvedev and former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday, November 1.

Medvedev, who received a bye in the first round, has been in sublime form this season, winning five titles, including two Masters 1000 events in Miami and Rome. The Russian has also reached the semifinals or better in 11 of his 20 tournaments, compiling a remarkable 64-15 win-loss record.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, has also been on a resurgence of late, reaching the quarterfinals or beyond in Asian swing last month. The Bulgarian has improved his record to 37-20 this year, with one final appearance in Geneva. Dimitrov defeated Lorenzo Musetti in three sets in his first-round match, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

The head-to-head between Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov stands at 6-2 in favor of the former, who has won their last two meetings in Rotterdam and Vienna this year. The winner of this match will face either Alexander Bublik or Nicolas Jarry in the third round.