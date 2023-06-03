Iga Swiatek, the defending champion, showcased her dominance at the 2023 French Open by breezing into the Round of 16. She secured a remarkable double bagel (6-0, 6-0) victory over the 80th-ranked Wang Xinyu on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The World No. 1 needed only 51 minutes to dismiss Wang in their first tour-level clash. While their junior career meetings had been closely contested, this time the Pole effortlessly cruised to victory as the top seed.

Iga Swiatek expressed her satisfaction with a solid performance, highlighting the challenge of maintaining focus throughout a match in her on-court interview.

"I’m happy, it was a solid performance from me. It’s not easy to win and keep focus, so I’m happy that I took care of everything," she said.

While acknowledging the importance of every point, the Pole emphasized that treating each point like a match point could be overwhelming, while also discussing the significance of them at the highest level of competition.

"I don’t think if I played every point like a match point it’d be good, because match points are stressful. Every point is important, and at the highest level, every point matters," Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 then hilariously interrupted herself to apologize for being boring amidst her statement about the significance of staying focused in any situation. The crowd at Roland-Garros responded with applause, finding amusement in the lighthearted moment.

"I want to be focused no matter what situation I’m in, because I’ll use that skill in tighter matches and games. You need to have discipline. I'm sorry, I’m boring," Iga Swiatek said.

"I am gonna go on a boat trip, it's pretty fun to see Paris through different perspective" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Seven.

Iga Swiatek revealed her plans to explore Paris from a different perspective by going on a boat trip. She fondly recalled how her team surprised her with a boat trip as a birthday gift last year.

However, she also acknowledged the challenge this year due to the windy conditions in Paris, making it difficult to embark on the same experience.

"Maybe I am gonna go on a boat trip. I think it's pretty fun to see Paris through different perspective. I was there also last year, actually, the members of my team, they bought me birthday gift like the boat trip so I am probably gonna do that because it was really fun. But it's so windy this year," Swiatek said.

As the 22-year-old aims for her fourth Grand Slam title, her next challenge awaits in the form of either 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu or Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

