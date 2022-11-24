Tennis fans have once again given their verdict on the long-running debate about the greatest tennis player of all time, involving Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

As it stands, the Spaniard currently leads the Grand Slam race, having collected 22 titles – two of them this year at the Australian Open and the French Open. The Serb trails him by just one title after his Wimbledon triumph earlier this year. The retired Swiss, meanwhile, has lifted 20 Grand Slam trophies – a record he originally set at the 2018 Australian Open.

However, when it comes to all the big titles, including the Grand Slams, the ATP Finals and the Masters tournaments, Novak Djokovic tops the list with 65 titles, followed by Rafael Nadal with 58 and Roger Federer with 54.

Meanwhile, among the Big 3, Federer is the athlete with the most career titles, having claimed a total of 103. Nadal and Djokovic have collected 92 and 91 titles, respectively.

In a Twitter debate recently conducted by Eurosport, tennis fans have justified their reasons for backing their favorites.

One Roger Federer fan voiced that the debate was about more than just numbers and reminded that the 41-year-old is on top amongst the Big 3 when it comes to the total number of titles.

"I'm telling you this right now Djokovic could reach 25 grand slams and Roger Federer is still the goat. It’s about more than the numbers. Besides that the numbers you have there does not represent how much total titles they’ve won. Roger is still leading with 103," a fan of the Swiss maestro explained.

"I'm telling you this right now Djokovic could reach 25 grand slams and Roger Federer is still the goat. It's about more than the numbers. Besides that the numbers you have there does not represent how much total titles they've won. Roger is still leading with 103," a fan of the Swiss maestro explained.

Meanwhile, a fan of Rafael Nadal questioned the criteria which stated only the big-title tally of the players.

"Add 2 Olympic Golds and nearly 17 years in the top 10 too. Why is he not in the middle?" the fan questioned.

"If anyone didn't know Tennis and were told to just look at the below statistics and say who the GOAT was if would be Novak Djokovic all the time. Remember it's a sport and it doesn't matter who the most popular or stylist is etc, it matters on records and whose the best Tennis player," a Djokovic fan debated.

Pavvy G



"If anyone didn't know Tennis and were told to just look at the below statistics and say who the GOAT was if would be Novak Djokovic all the time. Remember it's a sport and it doesn't matter who the most popular or stylist is etc, it matters on records and whose the best Tennis player," a Djokovic fan debated.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

One fan questioned: "How come when Rafa has more grand slams and gold medals that the criteria somehow gets changed so that he is not at the top?"

VamosRafa💞Siempre



Awy, here is mine:

RF: The most popular/admired of all time.

RN: The most loved/greatest of all time on/off the court.

Another fan wrote: "Not this agn?!? If u wanna add WTF and masters, how abt Olympic Gold & DC too? Awy, here is mine: RF: The most popular/admired of all time. RN: The most loved/greatest of all time on/off the court. ND: The most successful (stats/prize $) of all time."

Peter Dust 🇳🇿🇦🇺 (Belgium 🇧🇪 for WC 2022)



Federer came in old era, finished most of the points in 3-5 shot rallies in his prime, Highly creative & stylish player, reinvented himself & the modern tennis too



Nadal mastered the art in clay like a Robot



One fan commented: "Djokovic won most of his majors defeating Federer & Nadal. Federer came in old era, finished most of the points in 3-5 shot rallies in his prime, Highly creative & stylish player, reinvented himself & the modern tennis too. Nadal mastered the art in clay like a Robot. GOAT"

SSana

One fan wrote: "The one who set the benchmark, who played it like no one else can, elevated this sport globally and is an icon for the majority. One Roger #Federer"

Ibrahim wrote: "This is a clear indication that GOAT debates will never be based on just stats. Federer is definitely the greatest. No debate."

SupermanTèo commented: "This wouldn't be a debate now if Nole won as many Grand Slams as he should have won in his super dominant years"

Évi wrote: "The truth is that none of them would have ever been this good without the others."

Lachhman Bhatia commented: "Totally irrelevant to ask who's the Greatest of All Time? All three've achieved eminence & rank greatest in their own way. Who can equal Nadal's record of 14 FO titles? Who can equal Federer's record of five Wimbledon & US Open titles in a row? Who can equal Doko's AO record?"

"So many top players now talking about it, Roger Federer was their idol" - Novak Djokovic celebrates the Swiss maestro's legacy

Novak Djokovic (L) and Roger Federer

In conversation with Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj during the Paris Masters earlier this month, Novak Djokovic noted that Roger Federer's legacy would live on forever. He also observed how the 20-time Grand Slam champion was revered by many rising tennis stars, which reflected his greatness.

"His footprint, his legacy, his mark that he left behind is going to live forever," the Serb said. "Even now that he retired, his legacy is going to be there for many many decades and generations to follow.

"He has not only achieved so much on the court but he has inspired so many young players to take a racquet in their hand," he added. "You have so many top players now talking about it, Roger was their idol. That's great, that speaks of his greatness."

