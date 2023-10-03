"I'm worried I'm not going to be 100 percent fresh" - Iga Swiatek on reaching the tail-end of 2023 and plans for the next season

Iga Swiatek recently discussed her plans for the upcoming season, having reached almost the end of the 2023 season.

After suffering a tough defeat against the eventual champion Veronika Kudermetova at the Japan Open last week, Swiatek bounced back with an impressive performance at the China Open on Monday. She dominated Sara Sorribes Tormo to record a 6-4, 6-3 win in the first round.

During the post-match press conference held in Beijing, Iga Swiatek acknowledged that she may not be at her peak performance level, attributing it to the twilight matches of the season.

The World No. 2 discussed her primary objective of focusing on personal growth as a player rather than fixating on accumulating points or climbing the rankings.

"But overall I'm also worried that it's the last tournaments of the season, so I'm not going to be 100 percent fresh. My main goal is to do some stuff differently on court in terms of the technique and tactics, to develop as a player, not really chase points or rankings," Swiatek said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also discussed her plans for the upcoming season. She revealed that her coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski, has devised new strategies and tactics, which they have already begun implementing.

"I realized how much work I have to do in pre-season because there are a lot of things I want to improve. My coach also has a good plan. Sometimes it's not possible to do all of that in two weeks. But we kind of started doing it," Iga Swiatek said.

Swiatek also expressed uncertainty about how the new plans and tactics will manifest on the court. Nevertheless, she remains determined to give her best performance.

"I don't know how it's going to look on matches obviously, because it's totally different story. I was feeling a little bit rusty in Tokyo because after that reset, after three weeks without playing tournaments, you can feel like that a little bit. But, yeah, it doesn't really matter for me. I'll just do my best no matter what," she added.

“I’m 22, so I still have a lot of time probably” - Iga Swiatek on winning Career Grand Slam

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 China Open

Iga Swiatek has recently expressed her ambition to achieve the highly coveted Career Grand Slam.

Swiatek has already secured four Major titles. During a press session, a fan posed a question regarding her timeline for conquering all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Responding to the question, Iga Swiatek stated that in order to accomplish this feat, she needs to enhance her performance on grass courts, as it is a crucial aspect of dominating all surfaces on the WTA tour.

While the 22-year-old is not rushing to conquer every terrain, she revealed that she passionately desires to complete this remarkable collection at the earliest opportunity.

"Um, as soon as possible? Well for sure, I think I need a couple of more years to play on grass... so, I'm not rushing you know. I'm 22, so I still have a lot of time probably, more than like 10 years," Swiatek said.

"So I'm doing my best to win every tournament I play at. But yeah, I'm not rushing it because I've already won 4 Slams," she added.