“I miss zero, when I would think back, it was killing me" - Li Na opens up about life away from tennis on Australian Open return

Former champion Li Na returned to the Australian Open as part of the 'legends' entourage.

The Chinese player had lifted the trophy Down Under in 2014, adding another Grand Slam win to her 2011 French Open title. She would go on to hang up her tennis racket shortly after her US Open win and has since kept herself busy away from the sport.

On being asked about missing the Tour during the Australian Open Legends All Access Hour, the two-time Grand Slam champion replied in the negative, saying she was happy being away from the pressure of being a professional.

The Chinese player added that while tennis was still a part of her life, she did not miss the extensive travel that was 'killing' her when she was still active. She expressed excitement at taking to court for the more 'fun' invitational legends doubles.

“I miss zero,” Li Na said. “I mean, when I was an athlete, this is my dream, you know, take care about the family. For the Legends, we are just playing for fun. I was smiling a lot before, but now on the court, off the court.”

“Yeah, of course, tennis is part of my life. I miss, like, competition. But I didn't miss traveling a lot. When I would think back, it was killing me,” she added.

Li Na said life as a professional tennis player is tough, noting that the travel and preparing for each match can be taxing and stressful.

“I think we fly a lot, you have jet lag," the former Australian Open champ said. "You have to prepare for the match. You have a lot of stress. Yeah, it's tough for tennis athletes.”

"Australian Open is my favorite tournament" - Li Na after returning to legends doubles

Li Na after winning the 2014 Australian Open.

Li Na also dubbed the Australian Open as her favorite tournament, saying she is always looking for opportunities to return in whatever capacity possible.

The former pro joked that she had a 'very good' memory from the venue 10 years ago, referring to her 2014 triumph.

"I mean, for me, always looking for back to Australia," Li Na said. "This is my favorite tournament. Also, ten years, before ten years, I got a very good memory. Yeah, still proud of myself."

The former champ will be joined by the likes of Thomas Johansson, Iva Majoli, Tommy Haas, Daniela Hantuchova and Radek Stepanek for the legends events.