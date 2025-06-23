"I had so much hate when I lost in Miami" - Carlos Alcaraz reveals how his family helped him rediscover his joy for tennis

Carlos Alcaraz recently opened up on how his family trip to Cancun helped him reignite his passion for tennis after the Miami Open loss in March. Alcaraz faced a shocking 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Belgian veteran David Goffin at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The four-time major champion Alcaraz was clearly upset after his surprising early-round loss. To recover from the tough defeat, Alcaraz stepped away from the tennis court and found comfort in a short vacation with his family. However, he received a lot of hate for taking a break instead of returning to practice.

In an interview the World No. 2 explained how the family trip helped him reconnect with his beloved sport, stating that staying away from the court and not touching his racquet helped him clear his mind and reflect on the flaws in his performance. (Via asaptext.com)

"I had so much hate when I lost in Miami. Instead of practice after that, I took a break and I went to Cancun with my family. And I had too much hate then, because a lot of people, you know, start to say, like, What's going on with this guy that he just lost in the first round, and he didn't practice, he didn't go to the court and keep practicing just to be better?"

He added:

"And I think that was the key, just to have five, six days off, not grabbing a racquet, not stepping on the court. Just go to vacation with my family, to turn off my mind, to think what should I have done better?"

Carlos Alcaraz explains the importance of staying away from tennis to stay motivated

Carlos Alcaraz revealed how a trip to Ibiza with his friends after the French Open victory helped him feel like a normal person and return to tennis with more enthusiasm, leading him to his second HSBC Championships title. The Spaniard highlighted how taking days off from tennis to relax with family and friends helps him regain focus.

"I'm a player who needs days, days off, days to enjoy, days for myself to spend with my friends, with my family, just to turn off my mind. I need that, and the good thing is that I know that." (via asaptext.com)

"The days in Ibiza helped me a lot, just to feel like I'm not a tennis player, just to enjoy life a little bit with my friends, have fun, enjoy those days, and then come back to the court with more energy, I mean, be more hungry to play again. So that was really helpful for me. I'm not going to say that I win the tournament because of Ibiza, but yeah."

The recent feat at Queen’s marked Carlos Alcaraz's fifth title of the year and second of the tournament.

