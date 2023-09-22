“I was more nervous because we had Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray watching” – Casper Ruud on last year's Laver Cup

Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud recently said that he was nervous during the 2022 Laver Cup tournament because Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray watched him play from the bench.

Ruud has arrived in Vancouver, Canada, with his Team Europe mates ahead of the 2023 Laver Cup. He is joined by Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Arthur Fils, and Gael Monfils. Bjorn Borg and Thomas Enqvist will lead Team Europe as Captain and Vice Captain, respectively.

Ruud will play for Team Europe for the third time since making his debut in 2021. During the pre-tournament press conference, he said he shared his takeaways with Fils since it's the Frenchman's maiden Laver Cup appearance.

"Last two years for me have been real exciting, up and down like everyone will experience, but I tried to advise Arthur [Fils] yesterday, since he's playing the first match, how it feels. I did it two years in a row, first in Boston and then in London," the Norwegian said.

No one from Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, and Murray participated in the tournament when Ruud made his debut in 2021. However, all four were his teammates last year. He said he was feeling anxious in the presence of the four legends on Team Europe's bench.

"Last year in London, I was probably even more nervous because we had Roger, Rafa, Novak, and Andy watching. Looking over at the bench was motivating but also nerve-racking. Told him [Fils] he'll do fine," Ruud said.

The World No. 9 added that he's looking forward to representing Team Europe in the blue jacket again this year.

"When I came to my hotel room and took my jacket on, immediately wearing the blue colors, it's a great feeling. Playing for Team Europe is special. Also under the Swedish captains Bjorn and Thomas, it's really exciting," he added.

"They can think back to the Laver Cup that they learned something from the likes of John McEnroe or Bjorn Borg" - Roger Federer on young participants

Team Europe: Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer, who played the last professional tennis match of his career at the Laver Cup in 2022, recently said that the younger players partaking in the tournament benefit hugely from the guidance of greats like Bjorn Borg (Team Europe captain) and John McEnroe (Team World captain.)

"What’s been, for me, really important, is that the players go away with loads of information in their backpacks," Federer said (via Laver Cup official website.)

The former World No. 1 is headlining this year's Laver Cup as a guest. He suggested that the players can apply the learnings to their tennis routine.

"They can apply it in their day-to-day practice, their day-to-day life on a tennis court and think back to the Laver Cup that they learned something from the likes of John McEnroe or Bjorn Borg," Federer added.

