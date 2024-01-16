"I have nothing to do with Rafael Nadal's decisions" - Iga Swiatek on Spaniard becoming Saudi ambassador amid backlash and cries of sportswashing

Iga Swiatek has distanced herself from Rafael Nadal's decision to become the Saudi Tennis Foundation's ambassador. The 37-year-old Spaniard's decision was met with backlash from fans, considering the country's questionable human rights record.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Swiatek launched her campaign at Melbourne Park with a straight-set win over 2020 champion Sofia Kenin on Tuesday. After needing a tiebreak to take the opener, the Pole dropped just two games in the second to book her place in the next round.

In her post-match press conference, Swiatek said about Nadal's decision to become Saudi Arabian tennis' ambassador:

"Honestly, I didn't know that this is the case. Well, for sure, I feel like it's not black and white, everything that's going on, in the sport. It's hard for me to sum up in one sentence.

"There were a lot of rumours about WTA Finals going to Saudi. We're still waiting for the decision. It was always hard for me to say if it's good or not because it's not easy for women in these areas. Obviously these countries also want to change and improve politically and sociologically. It's not easy to decide."

Swiatek said about reports of sportswashing and potential backlash:

"Also in terms of many events that were held, there were rumours about sportswashing. In my case, because I have nothing to do with Rafa and his decisions, it should be up to the federations and the governing bodies who decide if we're going to play there or not. If there would be some negative backlash, they should take the responsibility."

Coming back to Rafael Nadal, she concluded:

"For me, it's hard to straightforwardly go one way and say anything. I didn't even know about Rafa's decision. Obviously men's sport is already there in Saudi. I don't know if it's a good decision or not. I'm kind of trying not to be too up front. Sorry."

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek next takes on Danielle Collins on Tuesday for a place in the third round.

What did Rafael Nadal say about becoming Saudi Tennis Foundation's ambassador?

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the ongoing Australian Open after injuring his hip in his comeback tournament in Brisbane two weeks ago, recently announced his decision to become the Saudi Tennis Foundation's ambassador.

"Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia, you can see growth and progress, and I'm excited to be part of that," said Rafael Nadal (as per ESPN).

"I continue to play tennis as I love the game. But beyond playing I want to help the sport grow far and wide across the world, and, in Saudi, there is real potential."

"I can't say I have easy draw here" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is through to the second round.

Looking ahead to her next match against Danielle Collins, Iga Swiatek said in her aforementioned press conference that she has had some tough duels with the American.

Collins beat Swiatek in the 2022 Australian Open semifinal before losing to Ashleigh Barty in the final. Since that defeat, the Pole has won her next three matches against Collins, leading 5-1 overall in their head-to-head:

"Well, for sure, I can't say that I have easy draw here. I'll try to do my best. Danielle is a really good player. We played really tight matches. On the other hand our last match was pretty -- I mean, from the score, I had it under control. We'll see."

Iga Swiatek is looking to win her first title at the Australian Open after getting eliminated in the fourth round last year.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here