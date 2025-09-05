"I postponed a lot of things because of the baby" - Rafael Nadal opens up on how he & wife Maria are handling birth of 2nd son

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal recently shared his thoughts on how he and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, are managing their life after welcoming their second son. He retired from professional tennis in 2024, following his last tournament in the Davis Cup Finals.Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Throughout his illustrious career, he amassed 92 ATP Tour singles titles, including 22 major titles, two Olympic gold medals in both singles and doubles categories, and 36 Masters titles.The tennis star married Maria Francisca Perello in October 2019; the pair had been dating since 2005. They welcomed their first child, Rafael Junior, in October 2022, and their second child was born on 7 August 2025, named Miquel.During his recent interview with The Athletic, Nadal reflected on his thoughts on how he and his wife are handling the birth of their second child amid balancing his priorities between his career and his commitments. Furthermore, he added that he wishes to savour familial moments, among other things.&quot;I want to spend time at home. I postponed a lot of things to the end of the season because of the baby, and then I have to work. I have too many things in my life that for me are more important today. I like tennis, I like other things, too, and I want to enjoy this moment of my life,&quot; he told the Athletic.The Mallorca, Spain, native is also famously known by his moniker, 'The King of Clay', as he won 14 Grand Slam titles, including the French Open, also known as Roland Garros.Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros legacy immortalised through his plaque at Philippe-Chatrier CourtRafael Nadal at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: GettyIn May 2025, Rafael Nadal's legacy, etched in Roland Garros, was honoured by a plaque which featured his single footprint, along with the trophy and the number of the titles he won on Philippe-Chatrier Court. &quot;When I (saw) that, I thought it was going to be just for this year. Knowing that's going to be forever there, it's a present that I can't describe in words. For me it was and it is and it's always going to be a huge honor and very, very emotional to have this spot on the most important court of my tennis career, without a doubt. It's difficult to describe the feeling, but it's something that really touched me,&quot; he shared (via Tennis.com).Roland Garros also shared the iconic moment through their Instagram post. Take a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis farewell tribute was attended by his family, fans, and his competitors, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.