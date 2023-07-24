"I am proud she graduated from school, had good grades; she knows exactly what she wants" - Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz

Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz recently opened up about the Polish star's successesful career, asserting that he was proud of his daughter's many achievements on and off the court.

At the young age of 22, World No. 1 Swiatek has already cemented her name as one of the most accomplished WTA players in the modern era. Swiatek has not only pocketed four Grand Slams titles but has also helped put her home country of Poland on the global tennis map.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Tomasz Swiatek admired his daughter's impressive triumphs in the last few years, especially in the context of her as a Polish woman. He also addressed her meritorious academic success despite dedicating her life to professional tennis.

At the age of 19 in 2020, Iga Swaitek lifted her maiden French Open when she was still a student. The World No. 1 later went on to finish high school, where she developed an interest in mathematics.

From where she came. She is, after all, a Polish woman who has won four Grand Slam tournaments", spoke Tomasz Swiatek. "We should appreciate it and respect it. I am also proud because she graduated from school, had good grades, and is still conscientious and organized."

The four-time Grand Slam champion's father lauded her maturity, delightfully adding that both her and her sisters' success in their respective fields filled him with immense pride. Iga Swiatek's sister Agata is a couple of years older than her and is pursuing a career as a dentist.

"She's mature enough to make her own choices. She knows exactly what she wants. The same can be said about my older daughter. She graduated from dental school, she will be a good doctor. They both fill me with pride," he added.

Iga Swiatek scheduled to compete next at Poland Open 2023

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

After suffering a heartbreaking loss in the quarterfinals of the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships, Iga Swiatek is all set for her Poland Open campaign.

The World No. 1 and home favorite will return to the tournament after she fell short to eventual champion Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals last year. However, Garcia won't be returning to defend her crown at the 2023 edition.

Swiatek will open her campaign against Uzbekistan's Nigina Abduraimova, following which she is expected to take on Claire Liu in the second round. A potential final clash with second seed Karolina Muchova, which will mark a repeat of this year's French Open final, is also on the cards.