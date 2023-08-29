"I am ready to listen" - Novak Djokovic expresses desire to meet fan who wrote 'Dare to Dream' song in tribute to the Serb

Novak Djokovic recently took to social media to express his desire to meet influencer Justus Reid, who paid tribute to the Serb by penning a song titled "Dare to Dream".

Before stepping onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium for his opener, Djokovic stumbled across an Instagram reel uploaded by Reed earlier on Monday (August 28). The influencer explained in the video how he had flown to the Balkans on a whim after being greatly inspired by the Serb's speech after triumphing at the 2023 Australian Open.

Eventually, Reed enlisted the help of the 23-time Major winner's most devout fans to write a song that encapsulated the essence of his defiant tennis career.

Djokovic was admittedly impressed by this initiative, claiming on his Instagram stories that he was looking forward to listening to the vlogger's song in person.

"I am ready to meet and listen to you play and sing your song," he wrote on his Instagram story, followed by a set of emojis.

A screen capture of the 23-time Major winner's Instagram story

In the original video, Reed also revealed that the music video for the tribute song had been uploaded on YouTube while beckoning his fans to amplify the video as much as they could.

"Novak is playing at the US Open and it's my dream to play my song for him. How am I gonna do that? The music video is live on YouTube now. And if you share this video, maybe Novak will see this video," Reed said.

The music video for "Dare to Dream" celebrates both the highs and lows of Novak Djokovic's career

The 23-time Major winner waves to his fans at this year's Wimbledon

The "Dare to Dream" song already seems to be a hit amongst Novak Djokovic's fans. It has already amassed 8.1k views after being uploaded on YouTube on Sunday (August 27). Reed does a pretty good job in terms of the instrumentation of the song, combining his raspy voice with some delectable acoustic guitar.

But more importantly, fans get to see many important junctures of the 23-time Major champion's career in the video. They are first treated to the stills of the Serb practicing in Belgrade as a toddler, followed by him giving his trophy as a teenager to his late coach Jelena Ristic.

The hilarious 'Djokovic Fake Crying' bit, which took off during the Serb's Wimbledon campaign this year, is also present in the music video. Towards the end of the video, we are treated to some stills from the infamous 2020 Adria Tour as well — which was widely lambasted by the tennis universe for becoming a COVID-19 hotspot.

All-in-all, it is a brilliantly compiled music video that captures Djokovic's legendary career in a very restrained manner.

