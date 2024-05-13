"I don't really care" - Zheng Qinwen dismisses concerns about former coach sharing her secrets with Naomi Osaka after switching sides

Zheng Qinwen opened up on the possibility of former coach Wim Fissette spilling details of her game to Naomi Osaka after her win over the Japanese player. Zheng saw off Osaka in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Zheng Qinwen has been having a breakthrough season in 2024. The Chinese player is currently competing at the Italian Open where she is the seventh seed. She kicked off her campaign with a comfortable straight-set win over Shelby Rogers and followed it up with a comeback win against Linda Noskova.

The 21-year-old then faced Naomi Osaka, who is coached by Zheng's former coach Wim Fissette. Zheng Qinwen had earlier accused Fissette of breach of contract when he joined Osaka's team and called his handling of the situation 'immoral'.

Zheng comprehensively defeated Osaka 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and 23 minutes. During the post-match press conference, Zheng Qinwen was asked if her former coach would have helped the Japanese player to form some tactics around her. She said that she didn't care much about that as improving her game was her priority.

"Honestly, I don't really care 'cause I think the players, especially me as a player, I try to develop my game all the time. I'm always trying to find the room that I can improve. I feel once I stop to improve is where my tennis is going down," Zheng was quoted as saying.

Zheng Qinwen also said that both players will have their game plans and the fight will be won by the player who is feeling better mentally and has a better game plan. She also said that she felt positive about her game today and was happy that the match went in her favor.

"They have their own game plan. I have my own game plan. So let's have a fight today and let's see who has a better feeling, better mentality, better game today. Like what I say before, today the match went in my way. I feel pretty good in my serve, my return, and all my groundstrokes. So, yeah, I'm pretty happy with the win today."

Zheng Qinwen shares her opinion on facing either Coco Gauff or Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals

Zheng Qinwen

Speaking on the possibility of facing either Coco Gauff or Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, Zheng Qinwen said that it didn't matter who she played against as at the quarterfinal stage of a tournament, every player was going to bring their best. She was quoted as saying:

"I think doesn't matter who I play against, it's good for me. I think when you are in quarterfinal, every player are hungry. Especially me, I'm really excited to play my next match again."

She also said that both players were going to be tough to beat and she was going to give her best no matter who she faced.

"Both of them, I would say they're tough to beat. They had really good performance before. Doesn't matter who I play against, I'm just going to show my everything, give my best, treat them like the best player I'm going to face in front. Just enjoy my tennis."

Zheng Qinwen won her only previous meeting against Badosa on the tour whereas she is yet to face Gauff in an official match.

