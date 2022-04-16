"I would really like to be able to see him do a full season in 2023" - Marc Rosset on Roger Federer

Tennis superstar Roger Federer has been making waves recently despite not stepping on the court since Wimbledon last year as he recovers from knee surgery.

Federer sent fans into a frenzy earlier this week when he posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption "Rehab is rockinggggggg." The Swiss has also confirmed his participation in the 2022 Laver Cup, which will take place from September 23-25.

Former French Open champion Marc Rosset spoke about Roger Federer in a recent interview and how he would like to see his Swiss compatriot on tour again for at least one more full season.

"I would really like to be able to see him do a full season in 2023," slips the Genevan. "That would be great, but I know the process is long, very long. After, you know, what matters to me personally is Roger's happiness. So even if he had posted a picture of himself sledding with his kids and a big smile, I would also have the banana."

Rosset played Federer on four occasions, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion winning on two occasions, the first two encounters where won by Rosset back in 2000 and Federer winning in 2001 and 2003.

Roger Federer has not competed since 2021 Wimbledon

Federer at the Laver Cup 2021

Roger Federer's career hasn't gone the way he would have envisioned in the past couple of years. He has been sidelined ever since his quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon last year and has been dealing with a right knee injury since at least 2020. He took the entire 2020 season off after the Australian Open and returned to Doha in 2021.

Coming off a lengthy layoff and reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon was supposed to be a step in the right direction for the Swiss, but instead he aggravated the knee problem and was forced to go under the knife once again.

Having been sidelined for so long due to knee injuries, the Swiss' ranking has taken a nosedive. He has dropped 18 places to No. 44, his lowest ranking since early 2000.

As things stand, there is no clear timeline for his return, with Federer stating a return in late summer or early autumn is in the cards. He has also announced his participation in this year's Laver Cup.

