"I don't have any regrets; I knew the consequences & I am waiting for the news" - Novak Djokovic on missing US Open & on his participation at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic spoke about missing the US Open and his chances of competing in the Australian Open next year during his press conference ahead of the Laver Cup.

The Serb missed both hardcourt Majors this season because of not being vaccinated against COVID-19. He initially went to Australia after receiving a medical exemption but his visa was canceled and the Serb was deported from the country as well.

Djokovic was unable to travel to the United States since unvaccinated foreigners were not allowed to enter the country.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Laver Cup, Novak Djokovic said that while he was sad not to compete in the US Open, he did not regret missing the event.

"No, I don't have any regrets. I mean, I do feel sad that I wasn't able to play, but, you know, that was decision that I made. You know, I knew what the consequences will be, so I accepted them. That's it," the Serb said.

Djokovic also congratulated Carlos Alcaraz for winning the US Open and hailed the Spaniard for his success at such a young age.

"I mean, I congratulate Alcaraz for winning US Open. He did it in an incredible fashion, you know, in three or four five-setter matches in the tournament. He's 19 years old and already No. 1 in the world. I mean, it's quite amazing what he has achieved so far. He's, I think, a great addition to our sport, a great star in making. Well, he's already a Grand Slam champion, so we can't speak about him as future, because he's already a present," the 35-year-old added.

Novak Djokovic also stated that he was excited to play at the Laver Cup and in most of the other indoor tournaments over the remaining few months of the season.

"You know, I'm not used to making obviously the last 15, 20 years, longer breaks before the tournaments, but it is what it is. That's a kind of situation that I was in, and I'm just excited to be able to play here now and most of the other indoor season for the rest of this season," he said.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - the big 3/4 - all as professional tennis players for one last time.



(and another very big player between them) Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - the big 3/4 - all as professional tennis players for one last time.(and another very big player between them) https://t.co/axJVPNIqmD

Recent reports have emerged that Novak Djokovic will compete at the Australian Open, as per Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

LuisAlfredoAlvarez🇻🇪🇺🇸 @LuisAlvarez_1 Ayer escuché directamente de Craig Tiley que seguramente Novak Djokovic jugará el Abierto Australiano 2023. Ayer escuché directamente de Craig Tiley que seguramente Novak Djokovic jugará el Abierto Australiano 2023. https://t.co/gWXiNS675E

When asked what his situation was with regards to competing at the Australian Open, the Serb said that he was still waiting for the news.

"I'm waiting for the news. It's really not in my hands right now. I'm hoping I can get some positive news soon," Novak Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic will compete at the Laver Cup for the second time

Novak Djokovic practicins ahead of the Laver Cup

This year will mark Djokovic's second appearance in the competition, with his first coming in 2018. The Serb played his sole singles tie against Kevin Anderson and lost his first match against the now-retired South African.

He also partnered with Roger Federer for a doubles match and played against Kevin Anderson and Jack Sock and lost in three sets.

The Serb will look to put on a good show for the spectators at the O2 Arena this year. He isn't slated to take part in the first day of Laver Cup and will likely be in action from Day 2 onwards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far