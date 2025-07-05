  • home icon
  Tennis
"I remind myself to be grateful" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals how he will never get tired of daughters Olympia & Adira

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jul 05, 2025 15:45 GMT
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughters (Image via: Getty and Ohanian's Instagram)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared the reason why he will never get bored of his daughters, Olympia and Adira. This comes amid their time in London, where the Ohanian family is enjoying a vacation.

During their time in the English capital, Ohanian and his daughters have kept themselves quite busy with visits to profound locations around the city. The Reddit co-founder also took his daughters to the House of Women's Sports.

During this vacation, Ohanian shared a few pictures with Olympia and Adira from the London Zoo on his Instagram handle. The post featured a heartwarming moment between Ohanian and his daughters where the former could be seen adorably carrying both his daughters on his lap.

Ohanian further captioned his post with a heartfelt message for his children, and shared that he always remembers to be grateful while carrying his daughters. He wrote:

"These two are a handful but I remind myself to be grateful even when they start getting heavy. Also: London Zoo is amazing."
Serena Williams' daughters, Olympia and Adira, are admirably close to their father, Alexis Ohanian, and are frequently seen sharing their heartwarmimg gestures on social media.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares a unique experience he had in London

Alexis Ohanian (Image via: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, opened up about a unique football experience he had during his time at a pub in London. Notably, Ohanian bought a minority stake in the Chelsea Women's team, a London-based club that competes at the Women's Super League.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ohanian revealed that he tried to persuade some fans in London to support Chelsea Women's club, but was booed by a section of Arsenal fans at the club.

Speaking about this immense passion for football among the supporters of London, Ohanian wrote:

"At a pub here in London yesterday evening meeting another investor and the ladies beside us asked about our convo (women's football) and I asked if they were fans of any clubs, they said "no, not really," so I proceeded to pitch them on becoming @ChelseaFCW supporters, they were amenable and then a lady at ANOTHER table interjected and made a friendly "boo" gesture. She was an Arsenal Women's supporter. There's something unique and very special."
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, also owns a share in the Angel City FC that competes at the NWSL.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
