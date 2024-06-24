"I didn't reply" - Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya reveals 'too many' footballers have slid into her private DMs

In a fun chat, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner's girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, revealed that too many football players have slid into her private DMs. She participated in the 'Phone Challenge' during the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin.

Jannik Sinner and Kalinskaya made their relationship public during the recently concluded French Open. In one of his post-match press conferences, the Italian acknowledged that he was dating the Russian. They were also seen supporting each other during their matches at the Roland Garros.

The 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open runner-up, Anna Kalinskaya recently participated in a 'Phone Challenge' during the event. In an Instagram video posted by the Berlin Ladies Open, the 25-year-old responded to a series of queries.

The Russian responded to a question about her favorite app by saying:

"My favourite app is WhatsApp or FaceTime, because i like to speak to my friends, or family."

Kalinskaya was asked what her most recent Google search was in another query. She managed to remember the search, even though she was a little confused.

"It can be a funny one actually. No, it was actually about the fruit, about Chinese (fruit). (Thinks) Pear? Yeah, Pear I guess, it's Pear," she stated.

Kalinskaya was also asked a very private question. She was asked to name "the most famous person who slid into her DMs." In response, the World No. 17 claimed that many footballers had slid into her private DMs.

"I don't know, probably some football player, so I'm not gonna.... I don't know, too many football players. So, I didn't reply", she said.

Anna Kalinskaya made it to the finals of the 2024 Berlin Ladies Open. She lost to Jessica Pegula 7(7)-6(0), 4-6, 6(3)-7(7) after losing six match points.

"Couldn’t have wished for a better comeback"- Anna Kalinskaya congratulates Jessica Pegula

Anna Kalinskaya - Ecotrans Ladies Open Berlin 2024

Anna Kalinskaya suffered a loss to Jessica Pegula in the final of the ecotrans Ladies Open 2024. This was the first grass-court final of her career.

After her game, the 25-year-old Kalinskaya reflected on the loss. She conceded that even though the loss was upsetting, making the finals means a lot to her. She also commended Jessica Pegula, referring to her as a 'fighter'.

"Thank you so much for coming and making the atmosphere very special. It’s been an incredible week for me. I missed playing on grass. Making the final means a lot to me. Losing today is upsetting but Jess congratulations to you. You’re such a fighter. It’s nice to see you back on tour. Couldn’t have wished for a better comeback. If we play like this against each other every time, I’ll be happy for both of us. I want to say thanks to my coach. It was a very difficult year. But we’re going strong and getting better day by day. Thanks to my family who always support me, doesn’t matter what time of the day or night it is," she was quoted as saying.

Despite the loss, Kalinskaya successfully entered the top 20 rankings. She currently sits at 17th place in the WTA rankings. Pegula, on the other hand, remained in the fifth spot.