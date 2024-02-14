"I said 'no' to many things"- Jannik Sinner on ensuring that tennis remained his priority after Australian Open triumph

Jannik Sinner returns to action in Rotterdam, which will be his first competitive event since being crowned the Australian Open champion back in January.

The Italian will understandably be under the spotlight as he steps out on court as a Grand Slam champion for the first time. However, if the youngster’s own words are anything to go by, he remains unfazed by all the attention.

In his interview with Nederlandse Omroep Stichting, Sinner said he had a great moment at the Australian Open but did not spend too much time reveling in his triumph. He explained that getting back to training was his main focus and he needed to say “no” to several other things away from the court to ensure his tennis was the priority.

"You have a great moment and you thank everyone," Jannik Sinner said. "But on the other hand, you have to train again and start from scratch again. Now here is a new tournament and I hope I can play good tennis."

"I said 'no' to many things because returning to training was the top priority. I took a few days off and then I went back to training, that's the most important thing," he added.

Sinner also addressed the increased amount of attention that he is receiving, having joined the league of Grand Slam champions, saying the difference is most apparent back home in Italy.

"You get a little more attention, especially in Italy. When I arrived after Melbourne there were a lot of people. It was something new to experience for me,” Jannik Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner to take on Botic van de Zandschulp in first match since winning Australian Open

Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner will open his Rotterdam campaign with a first-round encounter against home player Botic van de Zandschulp.

The Italian heaped praise on his opponent ahead of the clash, saying he was a great player. The top seed at this year’s tournament also expressed excitement at playing in different conditions at the indoor stadium.

"Now we play indoors, so the circumstances are very different. I respect Botic a lot," Jannik Sinner said. "He is a great player. The public will also support him, so I expect a good atmosphere."

Sinner had reached the summit clash at the tournament 12 months ago, going down against Daniil Medvedev to finish as the runner’s up. Needless to say, he will be looking to go one better this year.