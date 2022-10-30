"I saw it and I had to get it for my guy Tom Brady" - Alexis Ohanian recalls a gift he gave to the NFL legend

Reacting to a recent social media post, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recalled how he couldn't resist buying a gift for American NFL legend Tom Brady last year.

A user took to social media to share an image of a dual autograph card with Brady and former NFL legend Joe Montana's signatures on it.

"Last year, Tom Brady got nostalgic on IG about his Joe Montana dual autograph card…such an awesome moment," the user posted.

When 45-year-old Brady received the card as a gift from Ohanian, he was overwhelmed by the gesture, especially because Montana was his childhood hero.

"Thank you for the amazing and thoughtful surprise, Alexis Ohanian. My childhood idol Joe Montana. I never thought I would be on a card with him and now I have one," Brady wrote last year.

The Reddit co-founder was quick to respond to the user's tweet yesterday, saying that he saw it and instantly realized that Brady would like it.

"I saw it and I HAD to get it for my guy @TomBrady," Ohanian tweeted.

Brady himself is the co-founder of the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) platform Autograph, which aims to bring the biggest names in sports and entertainment closer to their most ardent fans by creating digital collections and experiences. Some of its partners include Tiger Woods, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, and Usain Bolt.

"Not just sports history, cultural history" - Alexis Ohanian on Michael Jordan's first contract signing

Michael Jordan's debut completed 38 years recently

The debut of one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Michael Jordan, recently completed 38 years, and Alexis Ohanian was among the many who commented on the occasion.

On Wednesday, multi-platform media brand Front Office Sports took to social media to remind fans that Jordan played his very first NBA game for the Chicago Bulls on October 26, 1984. The tweet also mentioned that on the same day, the legendary player signed his first five-year contract with Nike for $500,000.

"38 years ago tonight, Michael Jordan made his NBA debut. On the same day, MJ signed his first contract with Nike: 5 years, $500K and his own signature line of shoes," the tweet read.

Alexis Ohanian, a big fan of Michael Jordan, was thrilled to see a photograph of the original contract that the legend signed and wrote:

"Not just sports history. Cultural history."

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Front Office Sports @FOS



On the same day, MJ signed his first contract with Nike: 5 years, $500K and his own signature line 38 years ago tonight, Michael Jordan made his NBA debut.On the same day, MJ signed his first contract with Nike: 5 years, $500K and his own signature line Not just sports history. Cultural history. twitter.com/FOS/status/158…

When another follower responded to Ohanian's tweet, stating that just a picture of the contract might be worth $500k today, the entrepreneur replied in one word — "facts."

Poll : 0 votes