Coco Gauff has shed light on her endeavor to emulate Novak Djokovic's backhand, despite her team's efforts for her to model it after Chris Evert's style.

Gauff made a strong stride forward in her campaign at the 2024 Miami Open, claiming a dominant 6-4, 6-0 win over Oceane Dodin to advance to the fourth round of the WTA event.

During her post-match press conference, the World No. 3 opened up about her close bond with Chris Evert, disclosing that they often exchanged supportive messages.

Coco Gauff also shared that she began studying tapes of Evert's match after turning professional. She disclosed that, despite her coaching team's efforts to model her backhand after the 18-time Grand Slam champion, she had drawn inspiration from Novak Djokovic's style instead.

"I think once I turned pro is when I watched a little bit more of her old tapes. It's definitely a different game. I wouldn't say I modeled my backhand after hers," she said in her post-match press conference.

"Well, my team tried, then I tried to model it after Novak Djokovic a lot. That's where that inspiration comes from," she added.

The American's desire to emulate Djokovic's backhand technique is unsurprising, as the Serb is widely regarded as possessing the best two-handed backhand of all time.

Gauff also shared an insight into the mechanics of her backhand, emphasizing her preference for favoring her left hand on the shot.

"I think for me, my backhand most of the time when I'm making corrections if I miss it in the net, I'm always saying to use more left hand. Everybody is different. I don't know. I've been taught to use more of your left hand on the backhand," Coco Gauff said.

"The right kind of helps you get the power, but the left is definitely what you use for the control and to change the height and everything. I would say the left hand if you want to have diversity in your backhand is the most important for beginners trying to do a two-handed backhand," she added.

Coco Gauff becomes the eighth American women to reach Miami Open 4R multiple times before turning 21

With her triumph over Oceane Dodin, Coco Gauff booked her place in the fourth round of the Miami Open for the second time in her career.

In doing so, the World No. 3 followed in the footsteps of Mary Joe Fernandez, Kathy Rinaldi, Stephanie Rehe, Jennifer Capriati, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams, becoming only the eighth American woman to reach the fourth round in Miami multiple times before the age of 21.

Gauff will continue her quest for her first WTA 1000 title of the season against Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16. Garcia beat Naomi Osaka 7-6(4), 7-5 to set up a blockbuster clash against the American.

