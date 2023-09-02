While talking about staying focused during tournaments, Iga Swiatek recently expressed her surprise at Rafael Nadal attending the 2022 Champions League final in Paris. She wished she could have a similar experience.

On Friday, September 1, Swiatek secured a commanding victory (6-0, 6-1) over Kaja Juvan in the third round of the 2023 US Open. This match lasted less than an hour.

During the post-match press conference, the World No. 1 was asked about her methods for maintaining focus throughout tournaments. The Pole said that she invites her friends to join her in tournaments and engages in fun-filled activities.

"So every year I'm doing a lot of progress and, you know, because I'm doing that progress, I can also, you know, invite, like, some friends to more tournaments or, like, do some fun stuff during the tournament," Iga Swiatek said.

Swiatek also recalled the Champions League final in Paris from last year as she was surprised to see Rafael Nadal attend the match before his own fourth-round clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime at the French Open.

"It's like I remember last year when there was Championships League final in Paris, I was like so shocked because Rafa went, and I know that the final finished really late. I was, like, 'Oh, I wish I could have done that, as well,'" she said.

The 22-year-old wrapped up her thoughts by emphasizing the importance of experience and maintaining focus during matches. She recalled that Nadal had to play the following day after the Champions League final and expressed her strong desire to achieve that level of focus.

"But it's years of experience and, you know, learning how to, you know, still have energy and focus on your match. Because he played, like, day session next day. So I was, like, really, yeah, I wish I could do that." Swiatek added.

The Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, hosted the 2022 UEFA Champions League final on May 28, 2022. The thrilling match saw Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns, with Madrid winning 1-0, thanks to a 59th-minute goal from Vinícius Júnior.

Iga Swiatek found it difficult to focus while facing her best friend Kaja Juvan at the US Open

US Open Tennis Iga Swiatek

After defeating Kaja Juvan on Friday, Iga Swiatek shared her struggle to maintain focus during the match due to her close friendship with the Slovenian. The Pole expressed discomfort with the idea of winning against her best friend and acknowledged the need to concentrate on the match without dwelling on their friendship.

Swiatek, who said she doesn't have a lot of friends, referred to her experience of facing Juvan as playing against "a sister."

“I didn’t like the fact I was kind of winning against my best friend. I knew I had to be focused and not let myself think about that. Playing her is like playing a sister. I don’t have many friends but she’s my best friend." Iga Swiatek said