Victoria Azarenka could not contain her amusement at Jessica Pegula's response to an article linking the American's family fortune to her exit from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

On Tuesday, Marketa Vondrousova edged out Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals at SW19. The 29-year-old's narrow margin of defeat was exemplified by her winning 89 points to Vondrousova's 90 over the course of the match.

Pegula's unfortunate exit from the grasscourt Major marked her sixth quarterfinal defeat at a Grand Slam. She had previously crashed out of the last-eight stage at the Australian Open (2021, 2022, 2023), the French Open (2022), and the US Open (2022).

Following her defeat, an article was published in 'The Sunday Times' with the headline reading, "Six quarter-finals, six defeats: Jessica Pegula needs dynamic that family billions can't buy."

The article raised questions over the 29-year-old's motivation to win Grand Slam titles, asserting that she would not be driven by monetary incentives given her family's considerable wealth.

"She is surrounded by luxury, but no grand-slam trophies. Which begs the question of what drives her. Is it possible to be hungry for victory if defeat is not overly meaningful in terms of wealth?" the article reads.

Pegula's parents, Terry and Kim, have reportedly amassed a fortune of over $7 billion through their ownership of the NFL team Buffalo Bills and Ice Hockey team Buffalo Sabres, as well as their ventures in the natural gas and oil industries.

After seeing the article on social media, Pegula shared her discontent with the opinion expressed in the headline.

"I'll tell you what I won't buy is this (garbage) article," Pegula tweeted.

Victoria Azarenka was left highly amused by Pegula's response.

"I spilled my coffee laughing at this legend Jess," Azarenka commented.

"Novak Djokovic doesn't get the credit he deserves" - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka at Wimbledon 2023

In a recent appearance on the 'Up Front with Simon Jordan' podcast, Victoria Azarenka was asked about players' legacies. The Belarusian lauded Roger Federer's elegance and deemed the Swiss legend to be the most talented player out of the Big 3.

She also mentioned Rafael Nadal's admirable fighting spirit before stating that Novak Djokovic is not afforded the credit he deserves, particularly highlighting the Serb's unique mind.

"I feel like Djokovic doesn't get credit. He doesn't get the credit he deserves. I mean, Roger, his elegance, his incredible talent, I think he is the most talented from the Big 3. Rafa, he is just a fighter, like just a full heart, and Novak, his mind, I don't think I have seen that in any athlete," Victoria Azarenka said.

In other news, Victoria Azarenka's campaign at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships came to an end after she lost to Elina Svitolina by a 6-2, 4-6, 6-7(9) margin in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, seven-time champion Djokovic will attempt to equal Federer's Wimbledon record of eight titles in the final against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.