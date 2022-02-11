"I spoke to Novak Djokovic when they kicked him out of Australia and it was all very crazy; I would have liked to see him play" - Fabio Fognini

Fabio Fognini recently revealed he was in contact with Novak Djokovic after the Serb was deported from Australia earlier this year. The Italian was not happy with the way the situation unfolded and was of the opinion that the World No. 1 should have been allowed to play in Melbourne.

Days before the first Grand Slam of the year, Djokovic was deported from the country by the Australian Border Force. Despite not being vaccinated, the World No. 1 had secured entry to the 2022 Australian Open based on a medical exemption. But his visa was canceled by the Immigration minister and the ruling was approved by Australia's Federal Court to seal the deal.

More than two weeks after the Australian Open ended, with Rafael Nadal winning the title for his 21st Grand Slam, talk of the incident has refused to die down. The tennis world has been in constant debate as to whether the exclusion of the defending champion from the event was justified or not.

Speaking at his press conference in the midst of the Argentina Open, Fabio Fognini was asked to give his thoughts on the matter as well. The Italian sided with the 20-time Grand Slam champion, saying that personally he would have liked to see Djokovic play at Melbourne Park.

As to whether the World No. 1 really had COVID-19, which was the basis on which he was granted the exemption in the first place, the World No. 40 refused to speculate. Instead, Fognini opined that it was "very private" information that only Djokovic himself could know for certain.

"I spoke to [Novak] Djokovic when they kicked him out of Australia and it was all very crazy. He fought [to play in the Australian Open] because he knew he could do it. Only he knows if he had COVID. It's very private," Fognini said. "It was sad because there was more talk about it than the Grand Slam. I don't want to say anything else. I would have liked to see him play."

Fabio Fognini also commented on Juan Martin del Potro's possible retirement, wishing his friend all the best for the future. The 34-year-old further added that he regretted seeing del Potro bogged down by injuries because, in his mind, he would always be the player who mounted a real challenge against the Big 4.

"Juan Martin [Del Potro] is a friend and a partner, so it makes me sad. Seeing him like the other day makes me sad because I know the real Juan Martin, the one who fought the Big 4," Fognini said. "As a friend I wish him the best."

"When I retire, I am not going to watch tennis; I don't like the tennis that is coming" - Fabio Fognini

Being a product of the previous generation, Fabio Fognini was not happy with the way tennis has changed

Fabio Fognini was also probed about his thoughts on the future of the sport. The Italian revealed that he had no desire to follow tennis once he hung up his racquet. He declared that he was not a fan of how the game has become increasingly centered around big serves and bemoaned the monotony that it led to.

"I'll be honest, when I retire I'm not going to watch tennis. I don't like the tennis that's coming," Fognini said. "I'm from the old generation. What's coming is going to be all bombs of forehand, serve, it's all the same."

The former World No. 9 has currently progressed as far as the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires. He takes on Federico Delbonis, the man who ousted Juan Martin del Potro in the first round, for a place in the semifinals.

Fabio Fognini has also reached the semifinals in the doubles category, partnering with Horacio Zeballos. The duo will square off against third seeds Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar for a shot at the title.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala