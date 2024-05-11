"I still feel really sad Serena Williams is not here, especially since Rafael Nadal is doing his last hurrah" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka still feels melancholic about Serena Williams' retirement. Coupling that with Rafael Nadal playing the last few tournaments of his career just adds to the sorrow of the Japanese player.

Osaka is currently in inspired form at the Italian Open 2024. She has played three and won three in Rome, all in straight sets.

The Japanese player, who has struggled on clay in her career, defeated Clara Burel in the first round 7-6 (2), 6-1. Next, she defeated 19th-seed Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-2, registering her first-ever win against a top-20 player on clay.

On May 11, she defeated 10th-seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the fourth round.

During her post-match press conference, Osaka was asked if she watches William's old matches on clay as they might prove to be helpful because of the similarities in their game.

Osaka revealed that she used to watch Williams and Maria Sharapova extensively. However, she has not been able to pull up any of Williams' old clips because she is still not over her retirement. She also mentioned Nadal's impending retirement as a cause of regret.

"But currently I didn't rewind any Serena tapes 'cause I still feel really sad that she's not here. Especially since Rafa is doing his last, like, hurrah, it makes me feel a bit more sad," Osaka said.

Williams officially retired from playing pro tennis in September 2022. Nadal is possibly about to follow suit.

The Spaniard was defeated by Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Italian Open on May 11. This was his third tournament in a row, a feat he has rarely achieved since his career was plagued with injuries. Next up is the French Open, however, the Spaniard's participation is doubtful.

Naomi Osaka is grateful to be back and is relishing her good run of form on clay

Naomi Osaka at the Italian Open.

Naomi Osaka took a pregnancy hiatus in 2023. She gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023 and months later the Japanese player was back on tour.

She began her 2024 season with the Brisbane International and even participated in the Australian Open. Her clay court season began in Rouen in April.

At the Italian Open, she is on a three-match win streak. During the press conference, she was asked if being away helped her become better.

"I'm very grateful to be back. I'm very grateful to be healthy because I know how much hard work it took for me to be here... I don't know. I feel like I'm just clawing my way back to hopefully where I think I belong," Osaka said.

Osaka will face 2024 Australian Open finalist Qinwen Zheng in the fourth round of the Italian Open on Monday, May 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback