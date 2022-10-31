“I swear to protect the travelers of the night” – Coco Gauff as Moon Knight

World No. 4 Coco Gauff posted a couple more pictures of herself dressed as Moon Knight on her Instagram that she had previously shared on TikTok.

The teenager shared her photos alongside animated pictures of Moon Knight exclaiming, “I’m Moon Knight, you lunatic.”

“I swear to protect the travelers of the night,” She captioned the photos.

It's no secret that Coco Gauff enjoys the Marvel television series. She dressed up as the Scarlet Witch for Halloween last year.

Gauff recently made a TikTok video featuring herself in a Moon Knight costume, ahead of Halloween this year. In the video, she said that, although WandaVision was a good series, Moon Knight was better.

“WandaVision is obviously so good. I was her last year for Halloween lol. But I just think Moon Knight is better," she said via her TikTok.

Coco Gauff to debut at WTA Finals in singles and doubles categories

Coco Gauff - 2022 French Open

Coco Gauff has had a fantastic 2022 season and qualified for the WTA finals in both the singles and doubles categories. The teenager is set to become the youngest American to play in the event since Lindsay Davenport finished runner-up in 1994. She became the youngest to qualify for the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula also became the first pair of American women to enter the top 5 in singles as well as doubles since Venus and Serena Williams in 2010.

"It means a lot to me because I enjoy both singles and doubles a lot, and I want to be successful at both. So qualifying for both means a lot to me. It's not what I kind of expected in the beginning of the year, to be honest, but then when you realize that the goal is near, you just want to get and qualify. Hopefully we can do well in both singles and doubles," she said in her post-match press conference at the Guadalaraja Open.

During the WTA Finals draw ceremony, Gauff expressed her thoughts on qualifying for the year-end championship.

"It means a lot to me. I think it proves, just shows my improvement throughout the years. I busted onto the scene in a very big way, and a lot of people were having opinions on whether or not I would do well or not," she said.

"I think this just proves that all the work that I've put in is paying off. Obviously I want to go further. The WTA Finals is not where I want this chapter to end. I think it just shows that I'm progressing. Sometimes I forget that I am. I think it allows me to take a step back and realize that I am one of the top eight players in the world, and I should be grateful for that," she added.

