Jannik Sinner said that he was sweating the night before his first Miami Open final in 2021.

The Italian reached his third Miami final in four editions after a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Daniil Medvedev in what was a rematch of last year's title clash. The one-hour nine-minute match was the second time Medvedev and Sinner faced off this year, having earlier met in the final of the Australian Open in January, which the Italian won after being two sets down

After the match, Sinner spoke about the night before his first Miami Open final, saying that he couldn't sleep and was sweating. The Italian also said that he handles a situation like that much better now.

“I remember the night before the final, I couldn't sleep. I was sweating during the night and now I handled the situation much better,” Jannik Sinner said.

Sinner was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in the 2021 Miami Open final, which was also his maiden Masters 1000 title clash. He suffered a second title clash defeat in 2023, when Daniil Medvedev triumphed 7-5, 6-3 over him.

"Amazing achievement for me personally" - Jannik Sinner on his third final in Miami

Jannik Sinner said in his post-match press conference that reaching his third final in Miami was an "amazing achievement".

"For me, it's the third time that I can play the final here in Miami, which is an amazing achievement for me personally, and then hopefully I can lift once the bigger trophy. If not, it was again a great result, a great opportunity, and that's it.

Speaking about his past finals in Miami, the Italian said that he was relaxed ahead of the 2023 title clash since he had been through similar experiences in the past.

"The first time I came here I made final, like, I couldn't sleep the night. The second time, which was last year, I was relaxed because I went through periods of where I made already, you know, experiences. Now I'm a different player, different person. I will handle it hopefully a little bit better again. If I win, good. If not, it's again a great result," Sinner said.

Before beating Medvedev, the Italian triumphed over Andrea Vavassori, 25th seed Tallon Griekspoor, Christopher O'Connell and Tomas Machac. Sinner currently has 21 wins out of 22 matches so far in 2024.

