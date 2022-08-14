"Novak Djokovic is perfectly entitled to make his decision & should be allowed to play" - John McEnroe on the Serb likely to miss the US Open due to his unvaccinated status

With the 2022 US Open just 15 days away, Novak Djokovic and his fans are expecting positive news from the US government regarding the star's entry into the country. After withdrawing from the ongoing Canadian Open last week, the 35-year-old pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters on Friday due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

Over the past month, the 2022 Wimbledon champion has received a lot of support from people around the world. Former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe has once again come forward to criticize the US government.

Advocating that Djokovic should be allowed to play, the American told news portal Outkick that it's an individual's choice whether to take the vaccine or not.

"Well, first of all, I think it's BS," McEnroe said. "That's what I think. He should be allowed to play. My personal opinion is that I've been vaccinated, I had the booster shot, and that's up to the individual. If I were him and I'm not him, you know, he's won a lot more Majors than me and it's because he has dug in his heels and found that will that very few people in any sport have ever found. That's part of what has made him so great. He sticks to his guns and is perfectly entitled to make the decision."

McEnroe further praised the Serb, calling him "one of the greatest athletes in any sport." The ace commentator added that it is "really unfortunate" to have such rules in place that won't allow the Serb entry into the country.

"The guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport. He's very careful about anything he puts in his body, so it's frustrating to see at this point that he's not allowed to enter the country because he's not vaccinated. It's really unfortunate but that's the rule that we have right now in the government. I don't agree with it but that's c'est la vie at the moment," McEnroe said.

Novak Djokovic could be allowed to enter the US after CDC's change in rules

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open

In June, the US government released a set of rules and regulations, which stated that in order to enter the United States, foreign travelers will be required to show proof of double vaccination. This meant that Djokovic, who had clearly refused to get the jab, was out for the entire US Open swing. Canada also has the same rules in place at the moment.

However, the national public health agency of the United States — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — recently announced relaxation in guidelines. It suggests that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are likely to catch and spread the coronavirus and hence, should be treated equally.

Following the news, Novak Djokovic could hope that he is allowed to arrive in New York before the last Grand Slam of the year begins on August 29.

