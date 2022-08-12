"No excuses now for the USTA to not intervene & help Novak Djokovic play the US Open" - Tennis fans react to relaxation in COVID-19 guidelines by the CDC

With a change in the rules and regulations regarding COVID-19 in the US, tennis fans are hoping that Novak Djokovic will finally be allowed to participate in the upcoming US Open.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the United States, released a fresh set of guidelines, lifting a number of restrictions. The highlight of the document was that "unvaccinated people now have the same guidance as vaccinated people."

In June, the US Government announced that foreign travelers will be required to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus to enter the country. This meant that Djokovic, who has decided not to take the jab, was set to miss the entire US Open swing. The Serb had to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Montreal as Canada has similar rules for visitors.

Tennis fans, especially those who support the 21-time Grand Slam champion, have suddenly been given hope. Expressing their excitement about the latest developments, people from around the world stated that there was no reason for the authorities and tournament organizers not to allow Djokovic to play.

"'The Unvaccinated' should be suing governments for discrimination, and on a pack of lies," a fan tweeted.

"'The Unvaccinated' should be suing governments for discrimination, and on a pack of lies," a fan tweeted.

"No excuses now for @usopen @usta to not intervene & help @DjokerNole play #USOpen. There are fresh guidelines from CDC removing differentiation between vaccinated & unvaccinated, there is no logical reason why the tournament can’t intervene now," a user posted.

"If the US government doesn't prevent the world's greatest (and healthiest) tennis player from entering the country, then the @usopen and @atptour have no reasonable justification whatsoever to deny #Djokovic entry based on medical discrimination," another fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:









Meghana @meghs1710

"No excuses left. Can we #LetNovakPlay Take that step now," another fan wrote in response to the CDC's announcement.



It now makes America’s border controls look ridiculous & unnecessary. The US Centre for Disease Control has now basically admitted that the unvaccinated are no different in regards to spread, to those who have had the Vaccines. It now makes America’s border controls look ridiculous & unnecessary. https://t.co/pZhmODLXvX No excuses left. Can we #LetNovakPlay Take that step now. twitter.com/EssexPR/status… No excuses left. Can we #LetNovakPlay Take that step now. twitter.com/EssexPR/status…







"Then STOP the discrimination at the border. Let the unvaccinated enter US, test them! #LetNovakPlay," a user posted.

Novak Djokovic joins Federer, Nadal at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the 2018 Laver Cup

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup is scheduled to be played from September 23-25 in London. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray were the first to confirm their participation as part of Team Europe, coached by Bjorn Borg. Fans got even more excited when Novak Djokovic announced that he was joining his biggest rivals. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud filled the remaining two spots.

In a press release, the 35-year-old said he was "really excited" and added that the Laver Cup was the only tournament where the biggest competitors played alongside each other.

"I'm really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September. It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport," Djokovic said.

