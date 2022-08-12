"How can Novak Djokovic be banned from playing in the US Open when the CDC just announced there is now no longer any difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated?" - OutKick founder Clay Travis

Clay Travis, a sports journalist and founder of sports media company OutKick, has questioned Novak Djokovic's US Open ban despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revising its COVID-19 guidelines.

The CDC recently released a new set of guidelines in which foreign nationals do not need to show a negative Covid-19 test or documentation of recovery before boarding flights to the US. Despite the new rules, there has been no statement from the US Open organizers regarding the Serb's situation.

Travis took to Twitter to question why Djokovic's US Open ban has not been overturned yet.

"How can @DjokerNole be banned from playing in the US Open when the CDC just announced there is now no longer any difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated? He should be able to play. Period," wrote Travis.

Novak Djokovic shares a video of himself training in preparation for the US Open

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles title

Despite his participation in the US Open remaining uncertain, Novak Djokovic revealed via Instagram that he is training hard in the hope he gets to play in New York. He also thanked his fans for the "many messages of support and love from all around the world."

"I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days," Djokovic wrote.

"I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing. Just wanted to say THANK YOU."

"It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and supportive way and wish for me to continue to compete."

"I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!" he concluded.

Djokovic also stated that he would not travel to the United States without a "totally clear exemption." The Serb made it clear that he did not want a repeat of what happened in Australia at the start of the year, where he was deported from the country before the start of the Australian Open.

"I am not going to go to the United States if I don't have a totally clear exemption. What happened this year in Melbourne was not pleasant at all, people still believe that I forced the situation, but it is not true. I showed in court that I had everything the documentation required to enter the country", said Djokovic.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala