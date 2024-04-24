"I don't think I can compare myself to Novak Djokovic and everything he's done" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner has gotten the better of Novak Djokovic in three of his last four meetings, but the Italian views those results in isolation and nothing more.

During an interview with Puntodebreak.com ahead of the Madrid Masters, where he will be the top seed in Djokovic’s absence, Sinner was asked if he considered himself the best player in the world or whether he lagged the Serb.

In response, the Italian said while he always likes to assess his game and level at any given point, he does not like drawing comparisons with others.

Sinner went on to heap praises on Novak Djokovic, saying he had a lot of respect for all that the Serb has managed to achieve throughout his long and illustrious career. That, he said, puts the World No. 1 in a different league.

"I think it's a difficult question to answer," Jannik Sinner said. "We always look at the current moment, and sometimes that's good, and other times it's not."

Jannik Sinner also spoke positively about fellow Next Gen star Carlos Alcaraz, saying he has also achieved bigger results than him. He also added that his main focus is to continue to give his best and see what he can achieve on the court.

"I don't think I can compare myself to Novak Djokovic and everything he's done: I have a lot of respect for him, just like I have a lot of respect for Carlos Alcaraz, who has won more than me. I have a lot of respect for both of them. I just try to play my tennis, be able to give my best and see what I can achieve," he added.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to lead the field at Madrid Open in Novak Djokovic's absence

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be the top two seeds at the 2024 Madrid Open because of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic’s absence.

Sinner reflected on being the top seed at a Masters 1000 tournament, saying while he was happy with the feat, his main focus in Madrid will be to find his best claycourt tennis.

"It is clear that it is a great pleasure, although on the other hand nothing is going to change," Jannik Sinner said. "I am simply here, trying to understand my clay court tennis a little better."

"Here in Madrid the conditions are somewhat different compared to other tournaments, because we play in height, the ball flies and is quite fast. Before I had a hard time finding my level here, so it will be interesting to see how I can play this year,” he added.

Being among the seeded names, both Sinner and Alcaraz have received byes in the opening round of the Madrid Open.

