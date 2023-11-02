"I think he looks like his dad" - Lindsay Davenport jokes about son Jagger Leach's resemblance to husband Jon Leach amidst Davis Cup Juniors debut

Lindsay Davenport recently joked about how her son Jagger Leach, who is currently representing the United States at the 2023 Davis Cup Juniors, looks more like his father Jon Leach than her.

On Wednesday, November 1, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of ITF Tennis posted side-by-side pictures of Davenport from the 1991 World Youth Cup and Jagger Leach from the 2023 Davis Cup Juniors.

"Would you say they look like each other? Lindsay Davenport’s son Jagger Leach is representing USTA in the 2023 Davis Cup Juniors," the post read.

Expand Tweet

However, Davenport had a different opinion. She shared the ITF’s post with an old picture of Jon Leach from his playing days, suggesting that his son inherited his features more than hers.

"I think he looks like his dad 😂❤️," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Jagger Leach is currently ranked No. 105 in the world junior rankings. He has won four ITF junior singles titles this year, three of them in New Zealand. He has already pledged to join the Texas Christian University (TCU) in the NCAA Division I of college tennis.

Lindsay Davenport to succeed Kathy Rinaldi as US Billie Jean King Cup captain

Lindsay Davenport at the 2016 BNP Paribas Open

Lindsay Davenport, who won three majors in her career, will be the new US captain for the Billie Jean King Cup, replacing Kathy Rinaldi. She will take charge of the team after the Finals this year, which the US has already qualified for.

The American has an impressive record of 55 singles and 38 doubles titles and was one of the few players to reach the top spot in both singles and doubles on the WTA Tour. She also has an Olympic gold medal (Atlanta 1996) and three Billie Jean King Cup titles (formerly known as Fed Cup) to her name.

The announcement was made by Brian Hainline, the USTA President and Board Chairman, who hailed Davenport as an "embodiment of a champion".

"Lindsay has been the embodiment of a champion throughout her career, and few players have had as much success playing for their country as she has,” Hainline said. “We’re excited to welcome her experience and leadership back to the Billie Jean King Cup team at a time when the present and future of American women’s tennis couldn’t be brighter.”

The 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held in Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain from November 7-12.