Matteo Berrettini's former girlfriend and Netflix's Break Point star Ajla Tomljanovic has cautioned fellow players on the tour against exposing their relationships on camera.

Tomljanovic, a breakout star in season 1 of Break Point, was dating Berrettini in early 2022. The couple showcased a few glimpses of their relationship in the initial episodes of the series.

During an episode, Berrettini was seen discouraging Tomljanovic from conducting an interview in their shared hotel room so that he could rest well before an important match. The Italian was later subjected to widespread criticism for his actions.

However, Tomljanovic recently clarified that it was all a misinterpretation. Speaking to Tennis Channel, she said:

"The internet never disappoints. I knew there was a video but I was never going to put it to light. I honestly didn’t think anyone would pick up on that scene, so it was hilarious when they found it. To be fair, the lighting outside was much better than the room, anyway, so I don’t want anyone to feel bad. Even if they had filmed it, I promise it wasn’t that dramatic."

Having undergone such complications in the past, Ajla Tomljanovic has warned other players to think twice before deciding to expose their relationships to the public.

"I’m not saying, ‘Don’t do it. But from my experience, I would maybe say think twice," the Australian said.

Tomljanovic and Berrettini started dating in 2019. They became one of tennis' most famous couples until they parted ways in February 2022.

"It wasn't meant to be" - Ajla Tomljanovic on breaking up with Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 Wimbledon previews

Matteo Berrettini and Ajla Tomljanovic revealed the reasons behind their split up in the first episode of 'Break Point' Season 2.

Tomljanovic, who had a frustrating season last year, stated that things were not feeling right with Berrettini and that they didn't believe their relationship would last a lifetime.

"This year has not been great. I wasn't my best self. You could see it from my on-court behavior. I've also split up with Matteo. Every relationship, it has good times and bad times. I could just feel that things were not right. You look for something that will last a lifetime and it wasn't meant to be," Ajla Tomljanovic said.

Meanwhile, Berrettini suggested that it would be better to separate as he was not happy with Tomljanovic.

"We broke up because in the end, in life, we have to be happy, and if that is not happening, I think it's not worth it."

On the tennis front, both Matteo Berrettini and Ajla Tomljanovic are participating in the 2023 US Open. Berrettini will face Ugo Humbert in the first round on Tuesday, August 29, whereas the Australian defeated Panna Udvardy in her opening match and will next face fourth seed Elena Rybakina on Wednesday, August 30.