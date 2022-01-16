"I think we all want to move on and focus on the cool aspects of starting a Slam" - Garbine Muguruza on Novak Djokovic's visa controversy

Garbine Muguruza spoke on a variety of topics during her pre-tournament presser in Melbourne. The Spaniard first touched up on Novak Djokovic not following the letter of the law when he arrived in Australia last week, before expressing her thoughts on the news that Netflix is currently filming a tennis version of 'Drive to Survive'.

Muguruza insisted that the situation surrounding the World No. 1's visa status had gone on for too long, before claiming that every player wanted to move on from the situation. She also opined that the constant discourse around it had overshadowed some of the other "cool aspects" of the first week of the Melbourne Slam.

Muguruza was asked on Saturday whether she felt Djokovic should be allowed to stay in the country. The Spaniard replied that she was asked a similar question on Djokovic a few days ago during her 2022 Sydney International campaign. She didn't seem very keen on answering the question again, but eventually had a go.

"Yeah, I feel like, every time I'm in the press conference this question gets asked. I answered in Sydney," Muguruza said. "I think it's taking long, I think we all want to move on and forget whatever it is, just move on and focus on the cool aspects of starting a Slam," she added.

On Sunday, the Federal Circuit Court of Australia upheld the Immigration Minister's decision to revoke Novak Djokovic's visa, thus putting an end to the long-drawn-out controversy.

Djokovic landed in Melbourne last week after being granted a vaccine exemption from the Victoria State government, but had his visa canceled by the Australian Border Force.

Even though his legal team was able to successfully challenge the ruling in court the first time around, the Serb had his visa canceled for a second time later on Friday when the Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to exercise his "personal power".

The 34-year-old's vaccination status and providing incorrect information on his visa form were likely some of the grounds that prompted the Minister for Immigration to cancel the Serb's visa.

The former World No. 1 then asserted how players on both the ATP and the WTA tour have followed Australia's entry requirements by getting vaccinated. She asserted that it couldn't be that difficult for Djokovic to follow the rules, which were set in stone from the beginning.

"I, yeah, I think all this could've been avoided. Like we've all done by getting vaccinated and doing all the things we had to do to come here to Australia. Because everybody knew clearly the rules and we just have to follow them. That's it. I don't think it's that difficult."

Garbine Muguruza is scheduled to play her opening round match against France's Clara Burel in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Garbine Muguruza confirms she has been approached by Netflix for a tennis version of 'Drive to Survive'

During the press conference, Muguruza was also asked to shed light on whether Netflix had approached her for their tennis version of 'Drive to Survive' - a hit TV docuseries which gave F1 fans an in-depth look into the sport.

Muguruza replied in the affirmative before expressing her excitement at the prospect, claiming that she "can't wait to see how this develops."

"Yes, I've watched 'Drive to Survive'. I think it's a great idea. I feel like tennis needs that as well for the fans to see the inside. I think it's great exposure. I'm in talks with them to see how it can happen, how it works. I feel like tennis also being an individual sport is not as simple, yeah, to find everyone a little bit," Muguruza said.

"Yeah, I can't wait to see how this develops, to see how that affects our lives, in the players' area. I'm interested to see how they're going to do in tennis. I think it's a great idea."

