"It's a show that doesn't benefit tennis at all"- Garbine Muguruza on Novak Djokovic's visa controversy

After Novak Djokovic's visa was revoked by the Australian government on Wednesday, in a recent press conference, former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza said his case doesn't "benefit tennis at all."

Highlighting the fact that she is "vaccinated," the Spaniard emphasized that she doesn't understand why the Serb has to enter the tournament "differently".

The World No. 1 won the legal battle in court on Monday after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed his visa cancelation. The judge also ordered his release from immigration detention immediately, clearing his path for the 2022 Australian Open.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia and defend his Grand Slam title, after vaccine exemption row

In the press conference ahead of the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic, Garbine Muguruza spoke about Djokovic's visa debacle. The two-time Grand Slam winner stated that since everybody has to get "vaccinated sooner or later", she fails to understand why there is so much "controversy".

La polémica de Djokovic no le beneficia a nadie en el mundo del tenis

The Spaniard also declared that she has no problem in openly admitting that she is completely vaccinated.

"Sooner or later we all have to get vaccinated so I don't know why so much controversy, it's (Djokovic's) a show that doesn't benefit tennis at all," said Muguruza.

“I am vaccinated and I have no problem saying it. The truth is to get into a little dangerous grass, but I am vaccinated and happy to do it, I don't see why you have to do it differently," added the Spanish player.

Novak Djokovic's visa row continues despite win in court

Despite winning the battle in court, problems still persist for Djokovic. If the Immigration Minister of the Australian government Alex Hawke, exercises his power under Section 133C(3) of the Immigration Act, he can ban the 20-time Grand Slam champion from entering Australia for the next three years.

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals 2021

Even though Hawke had four hours after the court's order to take the call, he won't be making this decision today, allowing the 20-time Grand Slam champion to be a free man in Australia for the time being. The final call will be taken by the Australian minister tomorrow, meaning the Serb will not face deportation on Monday.

Novak Djokovic will be a free man tonight. Govt wont make decision to deport him tonight. Immigration Minister had 4h to cancel before he was freed from detention. Decision to cancel can still be made but will be tomorrow or in days after

Currently enjoying a 21-match winning streak in Melbourne, the Serb is eyeing his record tenth title at the Australian Open this year if he plays.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya