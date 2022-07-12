"I don't have a time limit on how long I will play tennis professionally, I don't want to have one, and I don't want anyone to impose it on me" - Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon triumph

Following his seventh Wimbledon triumph on Sunday, Novak Djokovic has said that he wants to play on for as long as he's able to win Grand Slams.

Djokovic, 35, beat first-time Major finalist Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court to draw level with American Pete Sampras for most Wimbledon triumphs. The Serb now trails only Roger Federer (8) on the tournament's all-time leaderboard, having won the last four titles.

In a hard-fought title clash, Djokovic made a slow start, dropping the opener. However, he broke the big-serving Kyrgios twice in the next two sets - including once from 40-0 down - before triumphing in a fourth-set tie-break.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Magnificent.In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like @DjokerNole Magnificent. In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like @DjokerNole#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/vffvL2f08Q

At 35, Djokovic is the second oldest men's singles Wimbledon champion in the Open Era, behind Federer. On being asked if he could have a career as long as 78-year-old Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger, Djokovic said that he would be happy if his lasted for half that time.

"I hope the length of my career can 'throw' to half that of Mick Jagger, because it's hard to expect to be able to play tennis at 78, ha-ha," said the Serb. "Sure, I could play and sing by that age – but not dance."

On a more serious note, Novak Djokovic said that he wants to play professionally for as long as he's able to win a Major.

"I don't have a time limit on how long I will play tennis professionally, I don't want to have one, and I don't want anyone to impose it on me," said Djokovic."

He added that his team knows it's a "forbidden" topic, as he doesn't want anyone to impose their opinion on him.

"Everyone in my team knows that, it is a forbidden topic for someone to ask me how much longer I will play or for someone to impose their opinion on me," said the Serb. "I am simply free to arrange it the way I think and want it to be. And, for sure, it should continue - especially if I'm able to win Grand Slams."

"Every precious moment spent with my family gives me more strength, passion and energy to continue doing what what I do" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic on Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic had his family in attendance as he beat Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon title. Djokovic said that he's grateful to his wife Jelena and children - son Stefan and daughter Tara - for spending their time with him, something he doesn't take for granted.

Interestingly, Stefan was conspicuous by his absence in Djokovic's box on Sunday, as the seven-year-old was playing tennis with his friend Bobby Bryan, son of American men's doubles legend Bob Bryan.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @DjokerNole A Team Djokovic trip to the scene of the triumph A Team Djokovic trip to the scene of the triumph ☺️#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @DjokerNole https://t.co/qnfNAMi1b4

"It's something that means a lot to me, and I'm extremely grateful to my wife and children for spending their time with me - because they don't have to" said the Serb. "Everyone has their own life - and of course we are a family, and we are expected to be together, but I don't take that for granted."

Novak Djokovic added that the quality moments spent with his loved ones gives him extra strength and motivation to keep going.

"The fact that we are together means a lot to me every morning that we wake up together and in the evening when we go to rest together," said Djokovic. "Every precious moment spent with my family gives me more strength, passion and energy to continue doing what I do."

"Things would be very different if I didn't have such support from the closest people in my life. With their support, I feel that I have that platform - a stepping stone - thanks to which I can continue to play professional tennis," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far