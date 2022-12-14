"I underestimated Big Foe" - Lethal Shooter Chris Matthews finds out about Frances Tiafoe's tennis and basketball prowess

Frances Tiafoe recently met up with basketball coach Chris Matthews as both of them shot a fun video where Matthews was seen challenging Tiafoe on the tennis and basketball courts.

Arguably the most in-demand shooting coach, Matthews is popularly known as the Lethal Shooter for his numerous shooting records in his illustrious career. He graduated from the National Christian Academy in Maryland and played collegiate basketball at St. Bonaventure and Washington State University. Before starting his career as a shooting coach and working with multiple NBA and WNBA athletes, Matthews played basketball internationally in Canada, Russia, and China.

The video starts with both Tiafoe and Matthews walking towards a tennis court, with the tennis star hoping that his time is not wasted. The latter responded by suggesting that they better not talk and straightaway get down to action.

"You better not waste my time, man," Tifaoe said.

"I'm not here for all that talk, we're gonna see on the court. You do a lot of talking," Matthews replied.

Tiafoe then hit a serve towards his opponent, which he completely missed. When it was Matthews' turn to serve, he hit the ball so forcefully that it sailed over the high wall behind the 24-year-old tennis player, compelling him to say that the shooting coach was wasting his time.

"You're wasting my time, bro," Tiafoe said.

Matthews, at his humorous best, demanded respect, threw away his racquet, and asked the World No. 19 to join him on the basketball court.

"Hey don't disrespect me like that, bro. Once we go to the basketball court, we're going to see who's wasting the other's time. I'm not playing with you, bro. Now, we're in my world. You won't be laughing at me," Matthews said.

Matthews then took a clean shot but what he would not have expected was for Tiafoe to do the same. As soon as the tennis star completed the shot, he picked up his bag and racquet and walked off the court. Matthews, who was in disbelief, later took to social media to state that he underestimated Tiafoe.

"Safe to say I underestimated @bigfoe1998 on the court," Matthews wrote on Instagram post.

"I’ve decided that I will be declaring for the 2023 NBA draft" - Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe during the 2022 US Open

A few days ago, Frances Tiafoe met NBA commissioner Adam Silver during his visit to the National Basketball Association (NBA) headquarters in New York City. The tennis player, who possesses phenomenal basketball skills, took to social media to thank the association for hosting him and joked that he was considering declaring for the NBA draft.

"Announcement y’all after meeting with @adamsilvernba. I’ve decided that I will be declaring for the 2023 NBA draft. Seriously thanks for having me come by the @nba office and checking out the HQ. NYC is always up for the kid. Big S/O to @brooklynnets for taking care of me. Until next time thanks guys," Frances Tiafoe wrote.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes