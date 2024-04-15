"I use it on a daily basis at home, it's one of the reasons I like to come back home" - Iga Swiatek on the Porsche car she won at Stuttgart in 2023

Iga Swiatek recently talked about the Porsche car she received after winning the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart in 2023.

Swiatek will kick off her title defense campaign at the 2024 Stuttgart Open in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. She clinched the WTA 500 clay tennis tournament in both 2022 and 2023 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the finals.

During a pre-tournament press conference in Stuttgart, Swiatek was asked about the metallic royal blue Porsche Taycan Turbo S she won last year as the champion of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The World No. 1 shared that she has been enjoying using the car on a daily basis and that it has been a fun experience for her.

The Pole mentioned that having the car at home is one of the reasons she enjoys returning home, as she can drive her own car.

"Well, I've been using it. So, yeah, it's fun. I use it on a daily basis at home. I feel like actually it's one of the reasons I really like to come back home, because I can drive my own car. We don't have many opportunities on tour to do that. We have here, but on other tournaments it's not so easy," Swiatek said.

Swiatek also revealed that she has been honing her driving skills and stated that it has been a "pleasure" driving the Porsche car.

"I'm working on my driving skills. Really not using the full potential of the Porsche car because I would probably have too many tickets (smiling). Just driving around and having, like, a huge pleasure of it, yeah," she added.

Swiatek on getting a Porsche car after winning Stuttgart Open: "It's amazing we can have such a prize"

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart

At the aforementioned press conference, Iga Swiatek was asked about her driving style and whether she enjoys driving fast. In response, the Pole stated that her driving habits are influenced by her mood.

Swiatek expressed her preference for having "peace" while driving. She mentioned that the Porsche Panamera is a vehicle she appreciates for its "quiet" and "smooth" operation and its "sporty vibe."

"It depends. When I'm practicing a lot and I'm tired, I like to have peace in my car. I really like how comfortable the Panamera is. Really, I mean, sometimes I'm putting loud music, but overall it's pretty quiet, pretty smooth. Still you can feel the sporty vibe," Iga Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek also admitted to occasionally enjoying driving fast. She also reflected on her past performances at the Stuttgart Open, she expressed that she was proud of how she performed at Stuttgart for the pas two years. The World No.1 also stated that it was "amazing" that the winners of the tournament were gifted such a luxurious car.

"Sometimes I like to drive a little bit faster, but not too crazy. Obviously I have so much adrenaline on the court that sometimes I don't need any more off the court. I also have 911 at home. When I want to mix it up, I jump into the 911. Sorry, it sounds weird, but I'm pretty proud of how I played during these past year here's in Stuttgart. It's amazing we can have such a prize for winning. Pretty crazy," she added.

Iga Swiatek was awarded a red Porsche Taycan GTS upon winning the Stuttgart Open in 2022.

