"I've become a much happier person" - How Daria Kasatkina reinvented herself after switching nationalities from Russia to Australia

Daria Kasatkina officially became an Australian citizen in March this year, switching nationalities from Russian. Reflecting on the change, Kasatkina recently shared that the move has made her a "much happier person."

Over the past few years, Kasatkina came to the realization that she would not be able to live the life she wants in her country of birth. She has criticized Russia's war with Ukraine and its LGBTQ policies. Eventually, she took the extreme step of changing nationalities, and Australia has welcomed her since.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, ahead of the French Open, Kasatkina opened up about how the move has affected her positively.

"Honestly, in the past couple of months, I have become a much happier person. I feel like a lot of weight has dropped off my shoulders. I am free and happy. For me, this is the most important thing and … I feel this decision is right," the 29-year-old said.

Trending

She labeled it a "big decision" and also called the situation "unfortunate." However, she was happy to make it.

"I am very conscious when I am making this step that I know this is better for my future. I ended up in the situation where I have to make this choice. It’s unfortunate, but I had to make it and I’m happy with the decision," Daria Kasatkina added.

Kasatkina’s switch to Australian citizenship was first suggested by her agent, John Morris, during the 2025 Australian Open. Since then, fellow Aussie Daria Saville has been helping her settle in, even assisting in the search for a new home in Melbourne. Kasatkina says the support has made the transition feel natural.

Daria Kasatkina to face Katerina Siniakova in the French Open 2025 1R

Daria Kasatkina at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Daria Kasatkina is set to face Katerina Siniakova in her first Grand Slam match as an Australian at the 2025 French Open. The Aussie has won only two matches since her switch was announced but would be hoping to make a mark as a whole new nation is behind her at a Major event.

Kasatkina holds a strong 5-1 lead in her head-to-head record against Siniakova. However, the one win for the Czech came on clay, where she edged out Kasatkina in a tight three-set battle.

Looking at their current form, neither player has been doing well in singles. World No. 17 Kasatkina is 2-4 on clay this season while Siniakova is 3-5. Both competitors will be looking to notch up an important win, with the winner set to face Leolia Jeanjean or Irina-Camelia Begu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More