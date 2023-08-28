"I've seen enough, he's winning the US Open" - Tennis fans react as Dominic Thiem gets 1st win in New York since title victory 3 years ago

Dominic Thiem’s 2023 US Open opening-round victory over Alexander Bublik has thrilled tennis fans.

Dominic Thiem defeated 25th seed Bublik in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, in the opening round of the US Open on Monday, August 28. The 2020 champion required one hour and 52 minutes to close out encounter.

Thiem put on a confident display, letting slip just two service games of his own throughout the match. He capitalized on his opponent’s serving woes, as Bublik produced a staggering 17 double faults. And while Thiem trailed Bublik by one in the number of winners dished out, he kept his unforced errors in check, which proved decisive in the contest.

The Austrian made the first move in the opening set, breaking Bublik in the sixth game. The Kazakh, however, broke right back. This was followed by yet another break of serve by Thiem, after which he successfully served out the set.

The former World No. 3 then cruised through the second set, breaking his opponent twice in the process.

Dominic Thiem dominated Alexander Bublik for the most part in the third set as well. The Austrian rushed to a 5-2 lead with a two-break advantage, but was unsuccessful in serving out the match in his first attempt as Bublik made a last-ditch effort to keep himself alive in the competition. However, Thiem did not falter the second time around and sealed the deal with a forehand winner.

The victory is the former champion’s first victory in Flushing Meadows since his 2020 Grand Slam win. It also marks Thiem’s first Major win since his 2021 Australian Open fourth-round exit.

Tennis fans shared their excitement about the 29-year-old ending his almost three-year-long Grand Slam drought.

"I've seen enough. He's winning the US Open," one fan boldy stated.

"Dark horse of this US Open .. dont sleep on Thiem," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"I hope I can make another good run with all the energy from the crowd" – Dominic Thiem after US Open 1R win

Dominic Thiem was the 2020 US Open champion

Dominic Thiem’s career was derailed after he suffered a wrist injury at the ATP 250 event in Mallorca in 2021, an injury kept him out of action for 10 months. The former World No. 3, who witnessed a rapid drop in the ranking, returned to action in 2022, but did not attain the desired results.

Thiem’s progress since the injury has been a slow one. It was only earlier this month, at the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, that the Austrian reached his first ATP tour-level final since his runner-up finish at the ATP Finals in 2020.

Thiem has yet to win a title since the 2020 US Open, having lost the final in Kitzbuhel to Sebastian Baez earlier this year. The World No. 81 will hope to make a mark at the ongoing US Open as he continues his hunt for an 18th career title.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better place like here, you know, with all the memories; with all the past experiences here,” Thiem said in his on-court interview.

“The Grand Slam victory came unfortunately without the crowd. So, I’m super happy that all the guys are back, all the fans are back, all the stadiums are full again. And I hope that I can make another good run with all the energy from the crowd,” he added.

While the former champion is eager to have the crowd by his side, he may have to make do without their support in his second-round match, as he gears up to take on home favorite Ben Shelton. The American booked his place with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Pedro Cachin in his Flushing Meadows opener.