 "I’ve told Carlos Alcaraz so many times" - Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero reveals one area Spaniard needs to improve amid French Open

Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, recently opened up about the area where the Spaniard needs to focus amid the ongoing French Open. Alcaraz is currently gearing up to compete in the semi-final round at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz was last seen on the court on June 4, during his French Open quarterfinal clash against Tommy Paul. The Spaniard showcased his dominance in this showdown, defeating his opponent with a score of 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 and subsequently advanced to the semi-final round. He is now scheduled to square off against Lorenzo Musetti in a bid to reach the final of the tournament on June 5, 2025.

Shortly after Alcaraz's triumph in the quarterfinal round, his coach, Ferrero, opened up about the area in which the 22-year-old needs to improve. In a conversation with ATP Tour, his coach said:

"I think he knows that he has to work on his consistency. I’ve told him so many times and that’s what we’re doing. The problem is that when you hit the ball so hard it’s difficult to be consistent sometimes," said Ferrero.

He added:

“Yesterday he went at practically everything and everything went in, but some days there will be more mistakes and it becomes 30 unforced errors. Then he won’t be so brilliant, but the intention is there.”

Carlos Alcaraz recently received sweet words from Jannik Sinner, as the latter revealed the reasons why he loses to the Spaniard so often.

Carlos Alcaraz lauded Jannik Sinner for his exceptional performances at the French Open

Carlos Alcaraz was asked if he spoke to Jannik Sinner after his consecutive wins at the French Open in the post-match conference. Politely answering the question, he stated that the Italian inspired him with his performances, and appreciating the latter's performance in the tournament, he said,

“I don’t know [laughing]. Obviously I love to watch matches in my days off. And yeah, let’s say he’s inspiring me in some ways just to give my 100% every match. And I see him, how important it is just to play such a great level in the whole match, just have more time to recover after the match," Carlos Alcaraz said.

He added:

"I’m trying to do it as well. Trying to be really focused during the whole match. And see the importance of having more time to recover for the next matches. For me it’s great to have tennis."

Carlos Alcaraz made his 2025 season debut at the Australian Open, where he reached the quarterfinal round. However, he fell short of advancing to the semi-finals, as Novak Djokovic dominated with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

The 22-year-old has won three titles so far in the 2025 season, including the ATP Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo Masters, and the Italian Open.

