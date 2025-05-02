"I don't wanna see any Serena Williams-Iga Swiatek comparisons" - Fans react after Coco Gauff's shocking Madrid Open SF result

The shocking nature of Iga Swiatek's loss to Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the 2025 Madrid Open sparked reactions from several tennis fans. While some urged people to stop drawing parallels between Swiatek and the legendary Serena Williams, others expressed concern over the Pole's mentality.

Gauff dismantled Swiatek's Madrid Open title defense on Thursday, May 1, storming to a 6-1, 6-1 win in just 64 minutes. The one-sided scoreline was particularly surprising due to the Pole's dominance on clay in recent years. Gauff had clashed against Swiatek on 14 previous occasions and won thrice, but all of their three claycourt encounters had gone the Pole's way, making the American's recent victory in the Spanish capital even more special.

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to share their respective opinions on Coco Gauff's dominant victory against Iga Swiatek in Madrid. A few brought up the legendary Serena Williams and suggested that comparing the Pole to the 23-time singles Major winner doesn't make sense.

"And I don't wanna see any Serena-Iga comparisons because my girl would never lose 1-6 1-6 to her pigeon on her best surface," a fan wrote.

"Lmao Maria was my girl but goddamn never in my life would I expect Maria to even do this with Serena even on clay," commented another, citing Williams' dominant 20-2 win-loss record against Maria Sharapova.

There were others who voiced their worries for Swiatek, citing the former No. 1 and five-time Major winner's mentality and team as her current weaknesses. Swiatek is yet to win a title since roping in Wim Fissette as her coach last year.

"Iga's got problems...new coach isn't helping. Mental side is deteriorating," opined one fan.

"You just know that Iga has big mental problems atm. She would destroy Coco in 2024 form, this was something we've never seen. A galore of UEs. She has to change this team...," another added.

"Congrats to Gauff, great to see her back playing so well again. Swiatek has been a shadow of her former self all year and seems to be getting worse. Seems broken mentally, don’t think the Fisette partnership is working," another fan chimed in.

After the match, Coco Gauff spoke up about her thoughts on her surprisingly straightforward win over Iga Swiatek in Madrid.

"Maybe it wasn't Iga Swiatek's best level today" - Coco Gauff after Madrid Open SF rout of Pole

Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

During a post-match interview, Coco Gauff assessed her 2025 Madrid Open semifinal victory against Iga Swiatek. The American cited her mentality and her aggressive style of play as the decisive factors that helped her win so convincingly on the day. She also stated that the Pole herself might not have been at the top of her game.

"I don't know. I think just the mentality that I had for the whole match. I think I was aggressive and played with margin. Maybe it wasn't her best level today, but I think I kinda forced her into some awkward positions. I am really happy with how I played today," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff's final challenge at the 2025 Madrid Open is to beat reigning World No. 1 and last year's runner-up in the Spanish capital, Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian is a two-time champion in Madrid (2021, 2023), but trails the American 4-5 in the pair's WTA Tour-level head-to-head.

