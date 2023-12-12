Andre Agassi has pulled out his Christmas-themed Nike sneakers for the holiday season and his daughter Jaz has given her verdict on the kicks.

Andre Agassi’s signature line – the Nike Air Tech Challenge 3 - made its first retro return in 2007. However, it was only in 2015, two years after the American legend re-signed with the sportswear manufacturer, that his trademark shoes got the deserved recognition.

That year, Nike also released Agassi’s sneakers in a Christmas-themed colorway, channeling the ‘ugly sweater’ vibe.

Andre Agassi has now pulled out the iconic kicks ahead of the 2023 festivities. The eight-time Grand Slam champion recently shared a snap of him wearing them on social media.

“In the holiday spirit,” he wrote under the Instagram post.

The American’s shoe game was appreciated by his and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz Agassi. The 20-year-old said that she wished to own a pair as well.

“Christmas time eh? I want a pair,” Jaz wrote in the comments.

Andre Agassi, who started dating 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf in 1999, following his split from his first wife – Hollywood actress Brooke Shields, tied the knot with the German tennis player in 2001.

The couple have two children together. Their son Jaden was born in 2001 while their daughter Jaz was born in 2003.

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz on his preparations ahead of Pickleball Slam 2 with Steffi Graf: "Look at the movement"

Agassi and Graf will compete in the Pickleball Slam 2 in February 2024

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf recently dabbled in pickleball. While the eight-time Grand Slam champion made his debut in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam in April 2023, Graf will make hers in the second edition of the tournament, where she will team up with Agassi.

The couple will square off against fellow former World No. 1s Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe for a $1 million purse. The event will be held on February 4, 2024, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida.

Both pairs have ramped up their preparations ahead of the blockbuster face-off. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have also been regularly sharing their training progress on social media.

The couple's children Jaden and Jaz have also been huge supporters of their new endeavor. The former American tennis player recently shared a clip from his pickleball practice session. He earned plaudits from both his children for his efforts.

“Nothing can substitute for just plain hard work @thepickleballslam 2,” Agassi recently wrote, sharing a clip from his pickleball practice session.

“Great tippy taps!” Jaz wrote in the comments.

“Look at the movement,” she added on her Instagram story.

Jaden Agassi, meanwhile, wrote:

“Plan your work, work your plan!”

