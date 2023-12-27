Daria Kasatkina has stated that she is "not in a hurry" for Rafael Nadal's retirement and will save her tears for the day when it happens.

Nadal will make his comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, which will be held in Australia from December 31 to January 7. He was sidelined in 2023 following the Australian Open due to a hip injury suffered during his second-round match.

Daria Kasatkina was asked to comment on Nadal's return in a recent interview with The Telegraph. The Russian replied that she was very "happy" about it and had heard that the Spaniard was in "very good shape" at the moment.

"I'm already happy that he’ll come back. It's amazing how he proves it every time. Everyone writes him off, but every time he comes back like a phoenix and wins something. It's totally unbelievable," Kasatkina said.

"As for the prospects, I do not know, because he always needs some time after comebacks. But I've heard that Rafa is in very good shape right now — it's the most important thing. I think it's already an incredible victory for him that he'll сome back," she added.

Kasatkina, a self-proclaimed fan of Nadal, also said that she hopes the 37-year-old has a deep run at the 2024 Australian Open. The Russian added that she is "not in a hurry" for the 22-time Grand Slam champion to retire and would like to see more of his matches.

"If he can show some kind of result already in Australia, it will be very cool. As a fan from the cradle, I want to postpone the cry when your idol ends his career. I'm not in a hurry, I'd like to see more of his matches," Daria Kasatkina said.

Rafael Nadal will be joined by Andy Murray, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov and others in Brisbane

Rafael Nadal pictured at Real Madrid CF vs Real Sociedad

Rafael Nadal announced on social media earlier in December that he will make his comeback at Brisbane International in Australia in the first week of the 2024 season. The Spaniard took to X (formerly Twitter) and said (translated from Spanish):

"After one year outside of the tour, I think it is the right moment to be back. So I feel ready to announce that I will be back in Brisbane in the first week of the season."

The Mallorcan will compete in Brisbane for the first time since 2017. He will be joined by old rivals Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov, as well as rising stars Holger Rune and Ben Shelton.

The women's field includes the likes of 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, 2023 Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, among others.

