"I want to win, I want to annoy my ex-husband" - Bjorn Borg's ex-wife Loredana Berte throws down ahead of Italy's Eurovision selection

Bjorn Borg's ex-wife Loredana Berte recently revealed that she was motivated to win the 2024 Sanremo Festival as she wanted to get back at her former spouse.

Berte, who is competing with the song "Pazza" (Crazy), said that she would love to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Sweden — Borg's homeland. Berte and Borg had a short-lived marriage, which ended in 1993 after four years of alleged scandals, betrayals, and drug abuse.

In her 2015 autobiography, Berte claimed that the 11-time Grand Slam champion was addicted to cocaine during their marriage (via Superdeporte.es). The Italian singer also accused him of hosting an orgy and trying to force her to have relationships with other people.

In a press conference on Thursday, February 8, Berte told the reporters that she wanted to win the Sanremo Festival and go to Eurovision, not only for her artistic satisfaction but also to exact revenge against Bjorn Borg.

"Vote for me, I want to win, I would like to go to Eurovision because it is held in Malmo so that I can annoy my ex-husband. And I get a nice revenge", the Italian singer said.

The Sanremo Festival is one of the most prestigious music competitions in Italy, and the winner gets to represent their country at the Eurovision Song Contest. Berte is one of the 30 artists vying for the coveted trophy, which a combination of public vote, jury vote, and press vote will decide. The final night of the festival will be on Saturday, February 10.

Berte has participated 11 times in the Sanremo Festival before, with her best result being fourth place in 2012 and 2019 with the songs "Respirare" (Breathe) and "Cosa ti aspetti da me" (What do you expect from me), respectively.

Bjorn Borg's ex-wife Lorendana Berte previously accused him of hosting wild s*x parties

Bjorn Borg at the 2023 Laver Cup

In her autobiography published in 2015, titled 'Traslocando', Bjorn Borg's ex-wife Loredana Berte alleged that the tennis legend was known for hosting sexual gatherings.

According to Berte, Borg once went so far as to rent an entire floor in a hotel and fill it with sex workers. Additionally, Berte revealed that Borg tried to convince her to participate in these activities.

"He rented out the whole second floor of a hotel to fill it with prostitutes. He personally called reception and asked them to bring him very wh*rish girls. It made me sick," she wrote, as per quotes collected by The Costa Rica Star.

"Several of them turned up wearing fur coats and with whips in their hands. He came over to me and tried to convince me to join in,” she added.