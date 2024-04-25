"I wanted to win so I could get some cash to a different hotel" - Grigor Dimitrov revisits his shock win over Novak Djokovic at Madrid Open 2013

Grigor Dimitrov recently took a trip down memory lane, explaining how he aimed to defeat Novak Djokovic so he could afford a better hotel.

After losing his first two encounters against Djokovic, the Bulgarian finally secured his first and only victory against the Serb in the second round of the 2013 Madrid Open, with scores of 7-6(6), 6-7(8), 6-3. Dimitrov has since suffered ten consecutive defeats against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

In an interview posted by Tennis TV on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the 32-year-old shared his experience of defeating Djokovic at the 2013 Madrid Open. He mentioned that he was staying in a very questionable hotel then and wanted to win against Djokovic to earn some money to move to a better hotel. He also said that during that period, he enjoyed elevating his game when facing the Serbian star.

“I remember. I came earlier to Madrid. I remember staying in some very, very questionable hotel. And then, when I found out I had to play him, I was like, "Okay, let's see, it's time." And I wanted to win so I could get some cash to a different hotel. At the time, I remember that. I like to raise my level on those occasions, and I think just against him in particular” Grigor Dimitrov said

This season, Grigor Dimitrov has clinched the Brisbane International title and reached the finals of the Miami Open and the Open 13. Currently ranked as World No. 10, he is gearing up for his first match at the 2024 Madrid Open, scheduled for Friday (April 26).

Grigor Dimitrov on his 2013 Madrid Open win over Novak Djokovic - “There were really no expectations. All I wanted to do was get out there and play the best I possibly could”

In the same interview, Dimitrov stated that while preparing to face Djokovic in the second round of the 2013 Madrid Open, he didn't have expectations concerning the outcome of the match. He just wanted to see where his game was and play the best he could. He then claimed that it was one of his favorite moments.

“I just wanted to see where I was at, and that was it, and just go after my game. This is the place where, like, I just went. There were really no expectations. All I wanted to do was get out there and play the best I possibly could, and let's see what the outcome was. And it turned out to be fairly good" He said. "And then when I came out at night, it was one of those special nights. It was definitely one of my favorite moments out here.” Grigor Dimitrov concluded

